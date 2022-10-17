Benzema, the boy from Bron who dreamed of being Ronaldo

An award that recognizes an unforgettable season, the highest scorer of his career with 44 goals and 17 assists in 46 games

Karim Benzema (December 19, 1987, Lyon) consecrates his career at the age of 34 with his first Golden Ballbecoming a reality as the undisputed leader of the real Madrid and a benchmark for the French team, the dream of the boy raised in the troubled neighborhood of Bron, whom football kept away from problems and fueled the desire to become like one of his great idols, Ronaldo Nazario.

A Benzemaof Algerian origin from his grandfather’s life in Tighzert before emigrating to Francehis father Hafid’s rigid upbringing and his mother Wahida’s dedication to her eight children steered him onto the right path growing up in the modest suburbs of Lyon.

A Catholic school was the decision of the father of Karim to get him away from the street and get the best training. Without thinking that his origins and the weight of more than he had caused discrimination at school, a rejection that invited him to fight from his first steps.

It was soon seen that his passion was the ball. With her, the introverted boy always stood out above the rest. He without a clock to play in the fields attached to his house in the Terraillon neighborhood, as if to improve only with the ball and a wall on his block. He promoted a change in eating habits and started a path from one of the most humble areas of Lyon.

Among the admiration for Zinedine Zidane as a great reference of the French team and Ronaldo Nazariothe striker he always wanted to look like, Karim He began playing at the age of eight in the Bron Terraillon youth team, where his life changed for a double scored against Olympique de Lyon. Months later he was already part of the quarry of one of the leading clubs in the country that made an exception to welcome him in its training center, reserved for children from other regions.

Interned in the training center, the young Karim He left the bad company in his neighborhood and went up the steps at high speed. At the age of 16 he made the leap to the second team with the fame of top scorer in each category in which he was formed. He soon began training with the ‘elders’, making his first-team debut in 2005 under manager Paul Le Guen.

“Since I was little Ronaldo It is my reference, my source of inspiration. I have many tapes with his games and I don’t leave one with his best plays to anyone. By dint of seeing him I am impregnated with some of his gestures”, he confessed Karim in his first steps in the elite when he dreamed of emulating the Brazilian twice winner of the Golden Ball.

After two initial years of growth without continuity, it was with Alain Perrin that the season of the definitive impulse of a new star of French football arrived. With 31 goals in 51 games, top scorer in the League, key piece for the first double in the history of Lyon. A different footballer began to attract the attention of the greats of Europe and continued to live in the humble neighborhood of Bron.

Renewed his contract and improved financially on several occasions, he endured another year in Lyon. Karim he had already been named player of the year by the French League and had been nominated for the first time Golden Ball in times when the dominance of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi was overwhelming.

The real Madrid He was determined to launch himself for a new pearl of European football and the negotiation was carried out in the first person by the president himself. Florentino Pérez appeared in Bron, at his parents’ house to obtain the word of a player with whom he has always had a special relationship ever since.

“My family, my agents and my friends called me to tell me that I had to go home. I told them I couldn’t and they insisted, you have to come, Florentino Pérez is here. When I arrived, I opened the door and saw him with my family He told me, do I have your word? And I said, yes, yes.” Benzema became a new player real Madrid for 35 million euros, to extend the success legend of the king of Europe.

From being misunderstood for being a 9 with fewer goals than the classic center forwards in the history of the white club, to a great benchmark scorer since the unexpected goodbye of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Frenchman’s long road of thirteen years for Real Madrid has gone through numerous phases but he has always been allied to high school football. The player who makes the rest shine. He scores with both feet and with a great header. He partners with everyone by making the difficult easy in the final meters.

Overcome cases of rebellion that affected his career at times. Less important than being involved in accidents or speeding penalties with the car, he was involved in two sexual controversies, the first with his teammate Frank Ribéry and the second that caused him to leave the calls for France for allegedly blackmailing Mathieu Valbuena for a video.

Second player with the most titles in the history of the real Madrid24, threatening the achievement of the Brazilian Marcelo (25), with 5 European Cups, 4 Leagues, 4 Club World Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 2 King’s Cups, 4 Spanish Super Cups and a League of Nations with France at the who returned to pay off past debts.

Second top scorer for the white club with 328 goals after beating legends like Raúl and Di Stéfano, just behind Cristiano Ronaldo. Seventh with the most games, 615, on the hunt for Raúl’s 741.

A Golden Ball that rewards an unforgettable season, the highest scorer of his career with 44 goals and 17 assists in 46 games. Top scorer in the Champions League (15 goals) and LaLiga Santander (27 goals) conquered, with stellar performances in comebacks that fuel the Madridista legend. Ten goals in the knockout rounds to topple favorites like PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City. Chosen the best player in the competition that gave Real Madrid the ‘Fourteenth’.

“The striker has to know how to do a lot of things, not just score goals. I can score a goal, but if I don’t touch the ball in ninety minutes, that’s a problem.” It is the way of understanding football in the mouth of Benzema. A magical soccer player who receives a well-deserved tribute in the final phase of his career, when he defies the passing of time by exhibiting the best version of himself.