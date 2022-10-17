Almonds and snacks can be the ideal complement for a healthy diet

In the framework of World Food Day, it is important to take into consideration that almonds and other plant-based diets can also help meet the minimum nutritional amounts that the human body requires to be healthy, Carmen Ruíz, a nutritionist, commented this Sunday. clinical and sports

“Consuming a plant-based food such as almonds allows us to complete the amount of protein we need, as well as the fiber that the body requires to function properly,” the spokeswoman for the Almond Board of California, the main council promoting this fruit in California, explained to EFE. North America with more than 72 years in the market.

According to the representative of the Almond Council of California, it only takes a handful of at least 23 almonds, about 30 grams, to satisfy a person’s hunger.

He said that this will provide the human body with 6 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber that kills hunger, as well as good fats, which according to health recommendations should be unsaturated fats.

According to Ruiz, in Mexico, 90 percent of the almonds that are consumed internally come from California, specifically under the supervision of the Almond Board of California, while the rest is produced in Mexican territory or exported from somewhere else.

The clinical and sports nutritionist also stressed the importance of spreading more information about health and nutritional values ​​that are required for Mexicans to become more aware of chronic diseases.

In the world, Mexico is the country with the largest number of overweight people, in addition to leading the list of countries with problems related to food health disorders such as: diabetes, hypertension, among other cardiovascular diseases.

Snacks, the alternative

Ruiz also commented that the so-called “snacks” or sandwiches can also be an alternative for Mexicans to consume more diets with better nutritional values ​​and include nuts such as almonds and leave aside the intake of products such as fried foods between their meals. of food.

“Whether you want to lose weight, control diabetes, or simply make healthier choices, you can turn your meals around by snacking smart,” he shared.

The California Almond Council spokeswoman also said that almonds are an excellent option for those who do not want to give up meat and for those who already follow a vegetarian diet or have eliminated animal products completely.

“Almonds work as a side dish and can also completely replace meat,” he said.

However, he recommended going to a nutritionist or a health specialist to be able to create the best diet that suits each Mexican, since he stressed that all bodies are different and an analysis of sports, social and work activities is also required. that each person has to develop an adequate food plan.

The specialist pointed out that the minimum necessary for the human body is between 40 and 60 grams of protein and 35 grams of fiber per day.

Meanwhile, he explained that the ideal snack contains fiber, protein and good fats that act in unison to keep you satisfied between meals.

The California Almond Council spokeswoman also reminded that delicious snacks can be created for less than 200 calories, such as combining 28 grams of honey crystallized almonds and a cup of Greek yogurt, 23 almonds, two rice crackers with and a tablespoon of almond cream, or something crunchy like 28 grams of spiced almonds and half a cup of edamame with grain salt.

He said that the recipes can range from sweet, salty, crunchy and even creamy, so he invited to consult more recipes and advice on the page www.almendras.mx.