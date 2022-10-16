VIDEO | Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez: This was the luxurious XV-year party of the daughter of the Mexican boxer

One of the Mexican boxers who has accumulated the most triumphs throughout his career is Saul “El Canelo” Alvarezwho thanks to his combat techniques has managed to defeat various opponents from other parts of the world, thus exalting the country, which has proudly seen him evolve and become popular, thanks to which he has managed to learn more about the life of his sporting idol , highlighting among all his qualities the fact of being a dedicated father.

Being the most reliable proof of this, the traditional XV-year party that “El Canelo Álvarez” organized for his eldest daughterin which good taste, glamor and luxury were present throughout the reception, in which the guests did not hesitate to capture the emotional family moment in which the boxer and his family arrived at the church that would officiate the religious ceremony dedicated to this commemorative date.

So, after Saul “El Canelo” Alvarez When she arrived at the church in the company of her security assistants, the beautiful birthday girl decided to adorn the premises with her magnanimous beauty, who was adorned with a glamorous red dress, which highlighted her beautiful skin tone and spectacular hairstyle.

This is how the daughter of Canelo Álvarez looked

While the teenager’s mother chose to wear a tubed and long pink dress, which in addition to frankly rejuvenating her image, helped her combine with the outfit chosen by him. mexican boxerwho for his daughter’s birthday decided to wear a classic black suit, with which, according to his followers, he positioned himself as the most handsome leading man of the event.

In relation to the vehicle used to reach the religious ceremony of the particular celebration, it is worth noting the luxury and elegance with which the vehicle landed before the national and foreign press, who, with astonishment, observed how the boxer’s family descended of his magic chariot, being the wife of the “Cinnamon” the first to step on the sidewalk that would witness the memorable event.

Followed by his wife, the little daughter of Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarez She did not hesitate to take over the camera, displaying the liveliness and childishness typical of her age, traits that, far from making her look like someone who needs emotions, evidenced her sincerity and simplicity, traits that also crowned the queen of the night, who Showing off his messy hair, he decided to set fire to the dance floor of the night.

And although details about the reception of the mass of XV years of Emily Álvarez, daughter of Saúl “El Canelo” Álvarezit is known that the religious celebration was made official in the Cathedral of Guadalajara, Jalisco.

KEEP READING:

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez puts the gloves aside and launches a line of blends with tequila from Jalisco

victory for “El Canelo” Alvarez: this is how he won the fight against Golovkin round by round