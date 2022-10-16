Video games and apps to exercise without leaving home

Lack of time, motivation, interest… These are some of the reasons why we often stop going to the gym or give up a sport. Exercising sometimes becomes a complicated mission, but not impossible thanks to technological advances. Are numerous apps for exercising that are available to be downloaded on the mobile (or on the tablet) with a very varied sports proposalas well as video games that invite you to play and enjoy an adventure while you exercise. Some, moreover, are ideal for playing with the little ones in the house, designed for those moms and dads who don’t want to leave their children to go to the gym.

Applications

This app for iOS and Android is inspired by Hiit-style workouts; that is, in high-intensity interval training. It has four training programs and a total of 90 exercises. short-term intense

The app proposes 12 routines with periods of 30 seconds, after which it offers rest periods of 10 seconds.

Requires quarterly or annual subscription. It is one of the most complete exercise apps with strength exercises for the upper or lower body, abdominals… To perform the exercises you don’t need any additional material, just your own weight. Available on iOS and Android.

The firm has just launched this application with trainings of fitnessyoga and running.

One of the advantages of this sports application is that it offers the option of doing live sport with international coaches. Available for iOS and Android.

Video game

‘Let’s Get Fit’ It is the closest thing to having a personal trainer at home. Depending on your physical condition, you will start with more or less intensity. This video game has nothing to envy to the best apps to exercise.

You can choose a type of routine, depending on the group of muscles you want to work (abdominals, legs, buttocks…) and perform the exercises imitating the movements of the coach that appears on the screen. There are more than 100 moves fitnessfrom squats, pull-ups, burpees…

The game, for Nintendo Switch, is sold together with some tapes that are put on the arm and leg to color the controls of the console, since these detect the movements and reproduce them in the game. It costs €29.99.

The most complete and intense of sports video games is ‘Ring Fit Adventure’ (€69.90). Sold together with a ring of fitness and a leg strap. The two Nintendo Switch controllers are placed on each accessory so that the game detects all movements.

You may play alone or in company to face the challenges. In adventure mode, you will have to face multiple enemies with attacks inspired by more than 60 exercises and real disciplines. Run, sprint, raise your knees, press the hoop… An hour of ‘Ring Fit Adventure’ is equivalent to burning about 200 kilocaloriessay Nintendo officials.

All routines are of type bodysuitin which cardio, strength and stretching are worked on.

‘Family Trainer’ is designed to practice sports as a family, since the tests are designed to play as a team and for the little ones in the house to have a great time.

Sports such as canoeing, obstacle courses… Over twelve challenges and mini-games that will have you jumping, ducking and moving from one side to another.

As in ‘Let’s Get Fit’, the controls of the Nintendo Switch (Joy-Con) detect all movements, both of the arms and the legs, since you carry one in your hand and the other held on the leg with a tape that includes the video game (€39.99).