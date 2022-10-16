This is what we know – El Financiero

On October 12, the eldest daughter of Mexican boxer Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, Emily Cinnamon, turned fifteenand this Saturday is taking place the mass in the Cathedral of Guadalajarawhich will be preceded by a big party.

According to what has been shared on social networks, “Canelo” would have “thrown the house out the window” to celebrate the XV years of Emilywho a few months ago asked his father for Grupo Firme to play at his party, which will take place today.

‘Canelo’, at his daughter’s XV-year mass

Some videos of the arrival of the Jalisco boxer at the Guadalajara Cathedral accompanied by his wife Fernanda Gómez and his youngest daughter, María Fernanda, have circulated in social networks. Both wore pink dresses, while Saúl Álverez wore a black suit with a tie of the same color and a white shirt.

The mass would have started around 4:30 in the afternoon; Emily Cinnamon wore a totally red dress with beaded applications of the designer Will Medina.

In some stories shared by Medina, he shows in more detail the design he made for the eldest daughter of ‘Canelo’; she carries a long tail that is six meters long, while the width would have a diameter of up to four meters.

Screenshot of Wil Medina Mexico; daughter of ‘Canelo’ models her fifteen-year-old dress.

Since before the mass began, some red rose flower arrangements to adorn the cathedral where the mass took place.

Among the guests at the ceremony are personalities such as businessman Carlos Bremer, who was seen arriving shortly after the ceremony began, according to images shared by TV Azteca Jalisco.

Other guests were friends of the quinceañera, such as Ari Tinajero, Ricardo Gómez and a young woman identified as María, who shared stories with Emily, which she has been reposting in the last few minutes.

Mass ended around six in the eveningand after it, the party will be held at the boxer’s ranch, located in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

XV-year party for Emily, daughter of ‘Canelo’ Álvarez

Not many details of the event are shared yet; what is known is that the reception to the party will start at 7:30 p.m.and it is very likely that the request of the young woman related to Grupo Firme at her party will be fulfilled, as well as that of Carín León.

Among the possible guests at the party are ‘Checo’ Pérez, who is in Guadalajara; There is also talk that actor Arturo Carmona could go, as well as his coach, Eddy Reynoso.