The luxury line-up that Club América could put together with its substitutes

This Saturday, October 15, on the field of Aztec stadium the match will take place Lap of the Quarter finals of Opening Tournament 2022 Come in America Y Pueblawhere the pupils of Ferdinand Ortiz They will seek to finish the work that they began last Wednesday in the Ida.

The score by 1-6 would allow the ‘Tano’ Ortiz start with an alternate team, but placing Guillermo Ochoa in goal, Emilia Lara, Sebastián Cáceres, Bruno Valdez and Salvador Reyes in defense, while Jonathan dos Santos and Pedro Aquino in midfield, forward Jürgen Damm, Roger Martínez, Brian Rodriguez and Federico Viñas.

However, the safest thing is that the Argentine strategist will come out with his luxury eleven to avoid trusting: Guillermo Ochoa, Emilio Lara, Néstor Araujo, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes, Richard Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Alejandro Zendejas, Jonathan Rodríguez, Diego Valdés and Henry Martin.

Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Time and where to watch the match between América and Puebla

The Second Leg match of the Quarterfinals between the América team and the Puebla team will take place this Saturday, October 15, at the stadium of Colossus of Santa Ursula at 8:06 p.m. Central Mexico time, which you can enjoy through the TUDN screens.