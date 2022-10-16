The five keys to the Galaxy’s victory over Nashville in the 2022 MLS Playoffs

This Saturday returned to some MLS Playoffs by LA Galaxyin a first-round match that seemed quite complicated due to the fact that they faced each other against Hany Mukhtar’s Nashville SCGolden Boot and favorite to win the 2022 MVP. After a vibrant match, the ‘Galactics’ took the win 1-0.

Now, those commanded by Javier Chicharito Hernandez will have to be measured in the Western Conference Semifinals at Carlos Vela’s LAFCwith which we will have a new edition of El Tráfico, but now in the North American league postseason. The meeting between the Los Angeles franchises will take place next Thursday, October 20.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED – This is how the 2022 Playoffs will be played: Format, keys and more…

Here are the five keys to the LA Galaxy’s victory against Nashville SC

location

the strength of LA Galaxy was noted, since throughout the season those led by Greg Vanney became strong at Dignity Health Sports Park by adding 11 games without defeat throughout the year, and on their return to the MLS Playoffs it could not have been different. In addition to this, they repeated the result against ‘Las Seis Cuerdas’ (1-0) from last April and did not lose to them in 2022.

Mental Strength

Despite having seen the central referee of the match, with the support of the VAR, annulled Chicharito Hernández’s goal in the 53rd minutethe ‘Galactics’ did not lower their arms and knew how to quickly take advantage of the moment of superiority they were having in the second half. In the 60th minute, after a great cross from the right by the Frenchman Samuel Grandsir, the Mexican-American Julián Araujo appeared at the second post to make it 1-0..

Hany Mukhtar Fault

At the beginning of the complementary part, the Golden Boot of the campaign in 2022, the one that could have represented the advantage for Nashville in Californian territory was lost. After a filtered pass from the right, Mukhtar could not define in the best way and goalkeeper Jonathan Bond saved the Angelenos from receiving the first against. The German striker only has to get this year’s MVP.

Regular season closing

LA Galaxy was able to finish the regular phase of the 2022 MLS with 4 games without defeat, so the positive inertia could continue in the first round of the Playoffs. Likewise, of the last 11 meetings before the postseason, the ‘Galactics’ only lost one of them; they won 5 and tied 5.

Zero in his goal

The arrival of the reinforcements Martín Cáceres, Gastón Brugman and Riqui Puigthey gave a balance and order to the team of Greg Vanney. This Saturday they kept their goal unbeaten after 13 duels in MLS without achieving it; LA Galaxy 2-0 Atlanta United in the month of July. The strength of goalkeeper Jonathan Bond and a defense made up of Julián Araujo, Séga Coulibaly, Martín Cáceres and Raheem Edwards.