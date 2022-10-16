the CTE Guiteras stops again

The Cuban Electric Union (UNE) has reported that the CTE Guiteras is shutting down again, this time due to high water consumption due to a leak in the boiler.

Not even 24 hours had passed since the UNE denied that the thermoelectric plant had not synchronized and that “general blackouts” would occur, when they communicated their new departure.

Around 7:30 am this Friday, October 14, the company notified that “the unit of the CTE Antonio Guiteras is operating with a high water consumption due to boiler leakso it is necessary to leave during today’s schedule to defect and correct the defect”.

According to the Provincial Government of People’s Power in Matanzas “this failure is unrelated to work on the generator exciter and yes with the deterioration of its boiler”.

“It is better not to announce the Guiteras any more. Do not build so many hotels and use the money in thermoelectric plants that should belong to the people”, commented a user in the institutional profile of the UNE.

“How is it possible that every day, and I repeat, every day, there are units and thermoelectric plants out of service? It is really incomprehensible that in the XXI century this happens. If they are all so bad, you can not invest in anything other than this, “said a resident of Bejucal.

Along the same lines, another Cuban was struck by the fact that everyone focuses on Guiteras when there are other CTEs that have not returned in months from their breakdowns.

“There is talk of the Guiteras, but what about the others? The Otto Parellada is not mentioned anywhere. It has been more than 3 months since she broke down and nothing. Rent units for when? The one in Santa Cruz was in the process of starting up yesterday. What happened?”.

Indignation seizes the most patient Cubans, who believe less and less in these daily reports. “La Guiteras and the tale of the good pipe”, state others.

With such “thunders”, the UNE forecasts an affectation of 1,264 MW during peak hours. It will be another night of long blackouts in Cuba.