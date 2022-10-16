Summary of the match Napoli vs Bologna (3-2). GOALSHalftime

Midtime Editorial

Hirving Lozano this Sunday became an effective shock for Napoli. The equipment of the Mexican came from behind in his game against Bologna that ended winning 3-2Chucky came off the bench and scored.

A game in which Napoli could recover the leadership of Serie A, its rival complicated the panorama by taking the lead before going to rest. Joshua Zirkzee defined a great pass from Cambiaso for the 1-0.

John made it 1-1 on the cards to go to the locker room after the first 45 minutes had elapsed and thus start an exciting second half and with a battle on the field in which Bologna was even superior.

For plugin startup, Hirving Lozano entered from change and on his second ball he touched I note. The Mexican crossed a ball that was in dispute between the Napoli players in a series of shots.

When the score was 2-1 with the somersault of the Neapolitans, muse barrow executed the tie to put the emotions to the limit 2-2. Victor Osimhen heand returned the advantage to the Neapolitans for a 3-2 which ended as the final score for the victory of the club that is now the leader of the competition with 26 points.

