Sports

Summary of the match Napoli vs Bologna (3-2). GOALSHalftime

Photo of CodeList CodeList14 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Mexico City /

Hirving Lozano this Sunday became an effective shock for Napoli. The equipment of the Mexican came from behind in his game against Bologna that ended winning 3-2Chucky came off the bench and scored.

A game in which Napoli could recover the leadership of Serie A, its rival complicated the panorama by taking the lead before going to rest. Joshua Zirkzee defined a great pass from Cambiaso for the 1-0.

John made it 1-1 on the cards to go to the locker room after the first 45 minutes had elapsed and thus start an exciting second half and with a battle on the field in which Bologna was even superior.

For plugin startup, Hirving Lozano entered from change and on his second ball he touched I note. The Mexican crossed a ball that was in dispute between the Napoli players in a series of shots.

When the score was 2-1 with the somersault of the Neapolitans, muse barrow executed the tie to put the emotions to the limit 2-2. Victor Osimhen heand returned the advantage to the Neapolitans for a 3-2 which ended as the final score for the victory of the club that is now the leader of the competition with 26 points.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList14 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Puerto Rican presence on and off the field in the MLB postseason

2 weeks ago

Marineros and Luis Castillo agree to a millionaire extension

3 weeks ago

Report warns that cleaning in Chivas will touch the ten players in the Clausura 2023 transfer market

4 days ago

◉Watch LIVE Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres for Game 2 of the MLB Division Series

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button