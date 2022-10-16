Scarlett Johansson reveals feeling “hypersexualized” since she was young

american actress Scarlett Johansson She has reiterated, on several occasions, feeling “hypersexualized” due to the roles she has come to play, however, she recently revealed that this feeling began at the beginning of her Hollywood career.

Adjectives such as “sexy”, “sexually radioactive” or “voluptuous” are some of the words with which the famous has been described throughout her life.

It was on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast that the 37-year-old recounted how difficult it was for her to be seen as older than her actual age, something that worked against her when she wanted to get other kinds of performances. .

Under this, the celebrity expressed: “I became something like a pigeonholed object, I felt that I was not receiving job offers for the things that I wanted to do. I remember thinking, ‘I think people think I’m 40 years old.

Precisely because she was considered an adult, people in the artistic world believed that her career had begun years ago, which made her a “hypersexualized thing,” she added.

Let us remember that in 2003 he participated in the film “Lost in Translation”, a work he did with Bill Murray. During this project Scarlett was 17 years old, while her acting partner, Murray, was 52 years old. In this film, Johansson played a character five years older than she was at the time.

The protagonist of “Lucy” also said that accepting the roles that represented naive women helped the hypersexualization to be prolonged.

“I said to myself, ‘That’s the kind of career you have, these are the roles you’ve played.’ And it was like: Is that it? I felt that my career was over”, external.

Although Johansson acknowledged that the industry is already changing, he added that there is still work to be done, he even recalled an uncomfortable moment he lived with Joaquin Phoenix.

During one of the filming of the movie “Her”, the actress assured that the actor had to leave the set after he heard her fake an orgasm for one of the scenes. In the film, she played an artificial female voice named Samantha with whom Phoenix fictionally falls in love.

“We tried to do a take and he was losing control and he left the studio. He needed a break,” he concluded.