Robbie Coltrane: Hagrid’s message especially from Harry Potter – Entertainment – ​​Culture

A video with an emotional message from Robbie Coltrane about the legacy of the Harry Potter films went viral on Friday, after the death of the actor who played the giant Hagrid in the saga was announced.

“The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children. So we could be seeing them in 50 years. Sadly I won’t be there, but Hagrid will be,” Coltrane says in an HBO special recorded to commemorate two decades since the story of JK Rowling came to the cinema.

The Scottish actor died at the age of 72 in a hospital near Falkirk.in Scotland, as confirmed by his agent, Belinda Wright.

Wright described Coltrane as a “unique talent”, adding that his role as Hagrid “brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world”.

JK Rowling led tributes on Twitter and described Coltrane as an “incredible talent”.

His castmates -such as the protagonist of the story, Daniel Radcliffe, and Emma Watson- also turned to the networks to pay tribute to the actor.

Bafta awards

The role of the giant Hagrid made Coltrane an international star.

However, his reputation in the UK had already been sealed, not least thanks to chain-smoking forensic psychologist Fitz in “Cracker,” one of several compelling and great characters he made his own.

The paper assured the Bafta award for best actor for three consecutive yearsfrom 1994 to 1996.

He also appeared in the James Bond films “Goldeneye” and “The World Is Not Enough.”

Coltrane started in stand-up comedy before venturing into film and television, feeling comfortable in both funny and dramatic roles.

He later rebelled against his middle-class upbringing and waged a much-publicized battle with alcohol addiction.

jazz lover

The actor, whose real name was Anthony Robert McMillanhad been born near Glasgow in 1950.

He was the son of teacher and pianist Jean Ross and physician Ian Baxter McMillan.

He was a fan of jazz and adopted the stage name of Coltrane in tribute to John Coltrane, the renowned saxophonist.

After learning of his death, actor Stephen Fry, who worked with Coltrane on the British series “Alfresco”, tweeted: “Great depth, power and talent – hilarious enough to cause hiccups (…) Goodbye old friend, We will miss you very much.”

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described Coltrane’s death as “very sad news”.

“He had so much variety and depth as an actor, from brilliant comedies to intense dramas. I think my favorite of all his roles was as Fitz in ‘Cracker,'” he said.

“Robbie Coltrane, Scottish entertainment legend, you will be sorely missed. RIP.”

