Richarlison came out in tears after an injury that would take him away from QatarHalftime

Mexico City /

Richarlison He is not having a good time after leaving due to injury this Saturday in Tottenham’s victory over Evertonafter he left the stadium in tears hoping that his dream of going to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

The Brazilian striker was caught leaving the Spurs compound in crutches after he had to leave change at minute 52limping, as he made the point that felt a tug in a calf muscle.

The coach of the London team confirming that the carioca attacker will be sent to medical exams to find out the severity of the discomfort you felt.

“We do not know, we hope it is not so serious. He felt a calf problem. Tomorrow they will do an MRI to understand it, hope it’s not serious”, He commented at a press conference.

While Count wanted to calm the waters, Richardson is scared that it is an injury similar to the one he suffered when he was at Everton and that left him out for two months, which would take him away from the World Cup.

“Last time, when I was in the Everton, I was out of action for two months. I know it’s hard to talk right now, but we’ll have to see. I will recover. I have an exam on Monday, but even walking hurts. I have to be positive if I want to go to Qatar,” she commented.

