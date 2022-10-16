Real Madrid has Barcelona on its knees in the Clásico with great goals from Benzema and Valverde!

2022-10-16

– TO THE REST! Real Madrid is beating Barcelona 2-0 with goals from Benzema and Valverde. Xavi’s team handles the ball, but the Whites have been effective in their few arrivals. 45+1′ Corner shot that connects Pedri, but Modric covers. The danger passes. 45′ Corner for Barcelona, ​​Lewandowski got it. And only one more minute is added. 44′ The first half is over. We’ll see how much the judge adds. 42 & # 39; Barcelona takes the free kick short, Raphinha’s center and Lewandowski’s header went wide. 41′ Barcelona tried to get out playing fast, but the referee stopped the game. 40′ Modric’s foul on Busquets and there is a free kick for Barcelona. 38 & # 39; This is the fourth goal scored by Valverde this season. – Real Madrid’s second goal through Fede Valverde.

36 & # 39; Fede Valverde scores a great goal from outside the area after a good team play when it seemed that the ball was lost to Madrid by the throw-in. 2-0. 35′ GOOOOOOOOLLLLL OF THE REAAAALLL MAADRRIIIDDDD! 34′ And now Lewandowski’s foul on Modric. The Pole leaves his arm, which does not look comfortable. 33 & # 39; Great possession of Barcelona that ended in nothing after almost two minutes. Goal kick for the local. 31 & # 39; And the first warning of the game is coming. Vinicius for protesting after a foul by Kroos on Busquets.

30′ It’s been half an hour of Clásico and Madrid continues to win it. 29 & # 39; Alaba and Lewnadowski dispute a ball in the air and the Pole takes the worst part. But the forward recovers. 28′ Pedri is the one who pulls the strings at Barcelona. The canary asks for them all. 27′ Watching the replay of the play, it seems that Lewandowski was offside. If he had scored he would have had to be reviewed by the VAR. 26′ LEWANDOWSKI HAD IT! Play by Pedri that touches for Raphinha, the Brazilian puts the center, the ball travels around the area, Lunin fails at the start and the Pole connects up. 25 & # 39; Barcelona maintains possession, but has not yet generated a danger. Madrid retains control of the match.

23′ Barcelona wanted to get out quickly, but Lewandowski is ‘caught’ offside. 22′ Foul by Valverde on Busquets. The Uruguayan showed him the studs and is saved from the yellow card. 20 & # 39; Barcelona makes a mess on the first line and gives Real Madrid a corner. 18 & # 39; Barcelona rushes in search of a draw. Madrid defends well for now. 17 & # 39; Raphinha asked for a slap from Mendy, but the referee does not sanction anything. 15 & # 39; Now the Clásico begins for Barcelona. – Benzema’s goal that has beaten Real Madrid.

13 & # 39; Benzema scored from inside the area after Ter Stegen saved a shot from Vinicius. The merengue captain shot with his right. 12′ GOOOOOLLLLL REALLLL MADRRIIIDDDD! 10 & # 39; Good maneuver now by Modric, Vinicius enters the area … but he does not find the hole to shoot. 9 & # 39; Barça takes control of the game, at least in terms of possession. He moves it with criteria, although far from Madrid’s danger zone. 7. Corner kick for Madrid. Vinicius’s run down the left that ends with a shot and goes for a corner. It has been launched without consequences. 5′ The whites try to take their game down Vinicius’s wing. 4 & # 39; Raphinha’s shot from far from the area that Lunin catches. 3′ Now Madrid awaits Barça in their field. The pressure begins when it crosses the spinal cord. 2 & # 39; Vinicius tried to overcome Koundé’s mark, but the Frenchman disarmed him without fail. 1 & # 39; The Classic starts intense. The fans already play their role from the first minute. – THE BALL MOVED IN THE SANTIAGO BERNABÉU!

– Sánchez Martínez will be the referee in charge of imparting justice and Hernández Hernández will be in charge of managing the VAR.

– The two squads greet each other on the field while the anthem of the Décima resounds at the Bernabéu. atmosphere. – The teams are coming out of the locker room tunnel. Everything ready for the Clásico that paralyzes the world. – Five minutes to the start of the game. The merengue venue will present a grand entrance. The famous Mexican youtuber, Luisito Comunica, is at the Bernabéu and Real Madrid gave him a gift.

– It should be remembered that Real Madrid remains undefeated this season. Barcelona have the opportunity to give them their first defeat in official competition, which I would do again at the Bernabéu. 8:00 AM – We are only 15 minutes away from getting the ball rolling at the ‘White House’. – “I only have fun if I win… This match is lived in a different way, of course. It is about enjoying and not suffering. We have forgotten about Inter and the intention is to come out as leaders here. These matches are defined by details. We are clear about what we want. Our idea is very clear”, said Mateu Alemany, Barcelona Football Director, for the club’s official channel.

– Ansu Fati will start as a substitute and if he has minutes he will complete his 50th game in LaLiga. The striker made his debut at the age of 16 in a Barça-Betis match (5-2) on August 25, 2019 at the Camp Nou. – Xavi Hernández’s assistant, Sergio Alegre, commented that Sergi Roberto, who will play today as right-back, “will receive help from Jules Koundé in marking Vinicius”. – The azulgrana squad is already doing warm-up exercises on the pitch at the Bernabéu. The first to initiate them have been the Real Madrid players.

– Barcelona players are already in the stadium and the fans are beginning to arrive.

– Honduran fans say they are present at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The real Madrid is measured this Sunday against his staunch rival, the FC Barcelonaat the Santiago Bernabéu for the ninth day of LaLiga, a game in which the lead is disputed. Both teams face the Clásico with 22 units. those of Xavi they are first because of the goal difference in favor, but they arrive hit by what happened in the middle of the week with the Inter and they are practically eliminated from the Champions League. Quite the opposite happens with the whites, who in the last minute against shaketar in Warsaw they managed to add a unit to advance to the round of 16 of the continental tournament. The great novelty in the azulgrana box is Frankie de Jong. The Dutchman finally leaves the starting line-up and Gavi goes to the bench Also, Pique he does not enter either and in his place the recovered one will play Koundé. Sergio Robert will be the right side and Bucket by left. The trident remains. Confirmed lineups Real Madrid: Lunin; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Tchouameni, Kroos, Modric; Valverde, Vinicius and Benzema. Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Koundé, Eric García, Balde; Busquets, Pedri, Of Jong; Dembele, Raphinha and Lewandowski. Casualties for the Classic