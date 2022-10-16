Business

Price of the dollar today Sunday, this is how the exchange rate dawns

Today, Sunday, October 16, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.0825 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the week at 20.0788 pesos per unit.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.0788 – Sell: $20.0788
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.17- Sell: $19.86
  • Banamex: Purchase: $19.75 – Sale: $20.95
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.80
  • Scotiabank: Buy: $20.02 – Sell: $20.82
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.35 – Sale: $20.79
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.91
  • Monex: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.34
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.16 – Sale: $20.90
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.30- Sale: $21.29
  • Santander: Purchase: $19.55 – Sale: $21.04
  • Exchange: Buy: $19.47 – Sell: $20.43
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.98

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $19,131 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.52 pesos, for $22.43 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

