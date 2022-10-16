Michelle Renaud does the same thing as Biby Gaytán to Eduardo Capetillo

Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo and Michell Renuad

October 15, 2022 4:07 p.m.

It is no secret to anyone that Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo are a very beloved couple from the Mexican show business, just as it is no secret that Biby used to watch Capetillo while he recorded the telenovela Marimar with the singer Thalía.

And that was confessed by the same singer from Piel Morena, who said that when they recorded Marimar and they played the kiss scenes, Capetillo would get very tense and it was all because Biby was watching Eduardo through the forum monitors, which are screens that show each scene being recorded.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

ANDRÉS GARCÍA AND VERÓNICA CASTRO UNITED FOR A MIRACLE

DOES THE SAME AS EDUARDO VERASTEGUI. THE RADICAL CHANGE OF LIFE OF WILLIAM LEVY

And as Biby Gaytán did, now the actress Michelle Renaud would be doing it with her partner, also an actor Matias Novoa, and it turns out that he works with his ex, Bárbara de Regil, so Michelle would not be calm, since she says they had a very intense romance.

Michelle would not leave her boyfriend in the sun or in the shade

And it is that they work together in the new production called “Cabo” and Michelle would not leave the forum accompanying her boyfriend: “and how do you know that they are now a couple in the soap opera, now they live it there. She brings personal marking to poor Matías, because she said the ex is there, and she is very pretty, and as they say, where there was a fire, ashes remain, ”said a source close to the production, confirming that Michelle is the same as Biby Gaytán.