Mexico defeats Spain with authority and dreams of the quarterfinals

With goals from Maribel Flores and Monserrat Saldívar, the Mexican National Team remains alive in the tournament.

The Mexican Women’s National Team Sub 17 won by a score of 1-2 against Spain, during day two of the group stage of the World Cup in India. The team led by Ana Galindo maintains its hopes of qualifying for the next phase of the tournament.

During the first 45 minutes of the match Mexico, dominated the rival for some spaces. The pair between Tatiana Flores Y Maribel Floreswas a headache for the Spanish power plants.

The first opportunity of the team led by Ana Galindo It was at minute eight, when Tatiana Flores took advantage of the mistaken mark of the Iberian lateral, to sneak into the rival area and provide a pass to Maribel, who crashed the ball into the crossbar defended by Sofia. However, a minute later, the Iberians took advantage of the counterattack and got the Mexican team into trouble.

The next 10 minutes, Mexico lost prominence with the arrivals of the Spanish team. The team of Ana Galindo It was surpassed by the Iberians, although little by little the Mexicans managed to get closer to the rival goal, without achieving any chance of danger.

The cards went to zero at halftime, however Mexico He gave a blow of authority by going ahead on the scoreboard at the beginning of the second 45 minutes of the match.

Mexico beats Spain and dreams of the quarterfinals of the U-17 Women’s World Cup. imago7

At minute 46, Maribel Flores he got rid of the thorn of not being able to materialize some opportunities and scored his first goal in the competition. the pass you gave him Montserrat Saldivarwho entered the left side, was key to the advantage that Mexico took momentarily.

At 58′, Mexico had the opportunity to increase the advantage, in a counterattack through Saldívar, however the forward could not connect the ball and the opportunity was lost.

With this result, Mexico keeps alive the hopes of qualifying for the quarterfinals. Now he must look for a new victory against Colombia next Tuesday, October 18.