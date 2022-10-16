Entertainment

Low blow to Andrés García from the son who would have the most resentment and rage

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Andres Garcia
Andres Garcia

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

Andrés García is undoubtedly one of the Mexican telenovela actors best known by fans of this world. Even though he is already in his heyday for many years, people still remember him fondly even though the star confesses to scandals that leave him in a pretty bad spot.

He has done this through his YouTube channel, his main means of communication in recent months and through which he has made progress on his state of health. Right there he has communicated that he has been hospitalized again and the images that have been spread make his fans think the worst.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More Garcia news:

NOT EVEN IN HIS LAST DAYS ANDRÉS GARCÍA FORGIVES WHAT HIS SON DID TO HIM

IN HIS LAST DAYS, ANDRÉS GARCÍA DOESN’T FORGET WHAT HE TAKEN FROM JULIO IGLESIAS

He himself has said that his end could be near and now, he could have received the lowest blow from the son he has never wanted to acknowledge.

The lowest blow that Andrés García would receive

“The truth is I have nothing to say about the man, I haven’t seen him for years,” said the young Eric, refusing an interview, but adding if he has been able to speak with his father:

“Yes, yes, but it is something that I am not interested in people knowing, the relationship I had with him, or how we are right now.”

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

He did not want Fernando Colunga to be happy and fate did not spare his heart

2 weeks ago

Chabelo and Doña Florinda shared a hobby that no one knew

19 hours ago

Between tears, Sebastian Ligarde talks about the colon tumor he suffers

1 day ago

Adela Noriega hid a dangerous secret while recording Real Love

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button