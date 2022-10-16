Low blow to Andrés García from the son who would have the most resentment and rage

Andres Garcia

October 14, 2022 9:06 p.m.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

Andrés García is undoubtedly one of the Mexican telenovela actors best known by fans of this world. Even though he is already in his heyday for many years, people still remember him fondly even though the star confesses to scandals that leave him in a pretty bad spot.

He has done this through his YouTube channel, his main means of communication in recent months and through which he has made progress on his state of health. Right there he has communicated that he has been hospitalized again and the images that have been spread make his fans think the worst.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More Garcia news:

NOT EVEN IN HIS LAST DAYS ANDRÉS GARCÍA FORGIVES WHAT HIS SON DID TO HIM

IN HIS LAST DAYS, ANDRÉS GARCÍA DOESN’T FORGET WHAT HE TAKEN FROM JULIO IGLESIAS

He himself has said that his end could be near and now, he could have received the lowest blow from the son he has never wanted to acknowledge.

The lowest blow that Andrés García would receive

“The truth is I have nothing to say about the man, I haven’t seen him for years,” said the young Eric, refusing an interview, but adding if he has been able to speak with his father:

“Yes, yes, but it is something that I am not interested in people knowing, the relationship I had with him, or how we are right now.”