Kyle Tucker and Yuli Gurriel starred in DOUBLE THEFT – SwingComplete

Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners play Game 3 of the American League Division Series. The game at T Mobile Park is crucial for the locals. If the Astros win, the series will end and they will advance to the Championship Series. It’s life or death for the Mariners.

During the game there was a double steal starring Kyle Tucker and yuli gurriel.

The second inning started with George Kirby striking out Alex Bregman. Right after the American Tucker singled him to center field and became the first man to base the Mariners right-hander.

Gurriel then got a grounding hit between second and third that took Tucker to second. With Trey Mancini on duty, both runners came out for the steal. Receiver Cal Raleigh threw to third base and despite a good catch by Eugenio Suarez the runner got there first. Yulieski settled into second without opposition.

Thus, the Sancti Spiritus added his 4th stolen base for life in the postseason and is now the third Cuban with the highest figure. He left Yoenis Céspedes and Randy Arozarena behind with three. In second place is Yasiel Puig with five. The absolute leader is Bert Campaneris, the only one with double digits (10).

For his part, Kyle Tucker tied José Altuve as the leaders in the Astros franchise, both with seven.

Despite the threat, the inning ended scoreless as Trey Mancini and Chas McCormick struck out.

Let’s see the play.