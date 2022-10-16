Health

KeyZell develops the first precision medicine system to fight cancer

Photo of CodeList CodeList6 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

The startup KeyZell biotechnology reported that it has developed the first oncology precision medicine system worldwide that selects “the best personalized treatment for each type of patient”.

As he explained, OPS (Oncology Precision System) is an Artificial Intelligence solution that determines the best combination of therapies against breast and lung cancer through a machine learning system. This tool makes it easier for oncologists to select the most appropriate treatment for each patient, taking into account their individual genetic characteristics.

The company assures that KeyZell OPS, with 89% efficiency, «is the only precision medicine system for oncology use focused on treatment and patient care. In addition, it identifies patterns and makes predictions considering up to 112 biomarkers, helping to predict the best personalized treatment that guarantees the highest 5-year survival rate.”

For your selection, the tool takes into account variables such as clinical analysis datathe molecular DNA profile of the patient, the IHC (immuno-histochemical) profile, effectiveness, toxicity, etc.

The same treatment is often applied to patients with the same type of cancer, however, there are groups of patients who respond markedly differently. For this reason, the startup intends to continue developing this pioneering system worldwide and lead the biomedical revolution in precision medicine with KeyZell OPS.

Iván Románico, head of oncology at Hospital Ángeles Puebla, stated that “we are witnessing the future of precision medicine with great enthusiasm and responsibility. Thanks to this type of tool, oncologists offer patients a more effective solution tailored to their individual characteristics, which undoubtedly has an impact on their quality of life.”

“We want KeyZell OPS to be the benchmark personalized cancer treatment service in the field of precision medicine. With this tool, our goal is to reverse the mortality figures for this disease and make them more hopeful year after year,” says José de Corral, CEO of KeyZell.

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList6 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

The Nobel Prize in Medicine opens the 2022 season

2 weeks ago

The Faculty of Medicine already has six confirmed candidates for the next deanship | the daily

3 weeks ago

The new Nobel Prize for medicine achieved something that seemed impossible with the genome of a Neanderthal

2 weeks ago

Arlington Police Wannabe Dies During Training – NBC 7 Dallas-Fort Worth

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button