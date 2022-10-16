It is not about Eugenio Derbez. He played and cheated on Victoria Ruffo, but her punishment was worse

Victoria Ruffo

October 15, 2022 8:46 p.m.

Actress Victoria Ruffo is one of the most beloved in Mexico, she is known as the queen of soap operas and drama, she is also known as the queen of tears, because her roles often suffer a lot within the soap operas or stories she plays.

And one of those stories was Simplenten María, the same one that was carried out by Manuel Saval and Jaime Garza, the first was the antagonist of the story, who took advantage of an innocent and naive María, and after impregnating her, he abandoned her.

The actor faced a terrible disease, laryngeal cancer, the same one that slowly turned off his voice; he actor left this world on June 23, 2009, in the tranquility of his home and in the company of his wife.

Manuel Saval received a tribute

Due to his great career as a leading man in soap operas, before his death the actor received a tribute that he could not attend, but that made the last days of his life happy.