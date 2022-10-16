I shine with Mariana Levy, she was a star of Televisa and had to sell churros to live

Mariana Levi

October 15, 2022 9:55 p.m.

Who does not remember the telenovela Amor en Custodia or Mirada de mujer or La Mujer de Judas, all of them have in common one of the great actresses of Mexican television, Margaret Grace, who is originally from Argentina.

The actress decided to pause her career to be able to take care of her health and it is that Margarita suffered from a terrible collapse, in 2015 she had to be induced into a coma to save her life after she had a reversible contraction of cerebral arteries.

For this reason, the actress started a business selling churros, in which she invested her effort and money; but this business was forced to close due to the health contingency of 2020. After a few months, she was able to open it again with all the necessary health measures.

Margarita returned to the screens

But she did not return as an actress, but because it became news when it became known that she would do a photo session for “Playboy” magazine and among her requirements to accept posing for the men’s magazine was the fact that it was a female photographer who was in charge of capturing her body, since she wanted a feminine vision of the woman’s body.