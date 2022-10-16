Haitian singer Mikaben dies in full concert and the moment was recorded

According to early research, Mikaben would have suffered a myocardial infarction.

Haitian singer Michael Benjamin, known as Mikaben, 41, died during a concert on Saturday October 15 in Paris, France, and the moment was recorded.

The singer collapsed on stage at around 11 p.m., reported 20minutos.es.

In social networks circulates the video of what happened in front of the public.

In the images it is seen when the artist walked towards the back of the stage and it was at that moment that he collapsed.

People who were on stage tried to help the artist.

“I just say condolences to your family. I just wish this wasn’t true. We cannot lose you today, October 15, 2022,” wrote an Internet user on Mikaben’s Facebook profile.

“This is really sad, peace to your soul,” wrote another netizen.

Images of the death of the Haitian singer 🇭🇹 MICHAEL BENJAMIN (known as MIKABEN), 41, who “DIED” during the concert he gave yesterday Saturday at the “Accor Arena” in Paris 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/J4qdxN1eeM — Martha (@martamarco__) October 16, 2022

Prime Minister speaks out

“I am devastated by the news of the sudden death of very talented young artist Michael Benjamin “Mikaben”. He is a great reference for Haitian music that has just passed away, ”he published on his Twitter account. Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

He added: “The country and the Haitian youth have lost a beautiful soul. I express my condolences to his family, friends, and the music community at large.”