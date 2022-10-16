Ernesto Laguardia would have gone through the worst of hardships with the love in his eyes

Ernest Laguardia

October 15, 2022 1:30 p.m.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

Ernesto Laguardia is one of the best-known actors in Mexican entertainment, thanks to his various performances that have marked more than one. From playing the hero who saves the day, the faithful companion or even the ruthless villain who has no contemplation.

For the latter, it would only be enough to remember his performance as ‘Romulo Ancira’ in ‘Corona de Lágrimas’, where his wickedness made even Victoria Ruffo suffer. She surprised more than one with that interpretation, because of how capable he was of showing that cruelty.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More news from Laguardia:

ERNESTO LAGUARDIA PLAYED WITH FIRE AND GOT ​​HIS TERRIBLE DESERVATION

HE MADE LIFE IMPOSSIBLE FOR ERNESTO LAGUARDIA AND NOW HE FACES A TERRIBLE DIAGNOSIS

However, this actor ended up touching the cruelty of life when he suffered the worst experience with the person he loves most in this world.

What Laguardia’s son suffered

“They tell us that he will not be able to walk or speak and thank God now he is a healthy child, he still has a cognitive problem, but it has been a very long journey,” revealed the actor in 2019, after his son was born in a way premature and with a cerebral hemorrhage:

“When he was born they told us that he would not be able to walk. Then they wanted to operate on his open heart. We took him to a hospital outside of Mexico, there they explained to us that he aspired bronchially, that is, everything he ate went to his lungs and well, Well, years and years of being with a search followed, because it was not known exactly what he had.”