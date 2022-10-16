Dodgers vs. Parents – Game Report – October 15, 2022

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth hit a tie-breaking, two-out, two-run single in the seventh inning and the San Diego Padres rallied past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Saturday to advance to the League Championship Series. National for the first time since 1998.

The Padres defeated the Dodgers, who had posted 111 regular-season wins, with a five-run comeback to win the best-of-five division series 3-1 in front of a packed Petco Park of 45,139 fans.

“There’s going to be a party out there tonight,” said starting pitcher Joe Musgrove, who grew up a Padres fan in suburban San Diego. “I mean, the Dodgers have been beating the crap out of us since I was little.”

San Diego hosts the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday and Wednesday for the first two games of a series between teams that had to play the wild card games. The Phillies defeated the Atlanta Braves 8-3 to win their series in four games.

The crowd roared when Josh Hader, signed from the Milwaukee Brewers on Aug. 1, struck out Freddie Freeman to end the game. Padres players cheered on the four and fireworks exploded over the downtown stadium. Manny Machado and Juan Soto asked the attendees for more.

The Padres last reached the NL title series 24 years ago, when they beat the Braves in six games and then were swept by the New York Yankees in the World Series.

After left-hander Tyler Anderson held off the Padres for five scoreless innings, the hosts managed to put a dent in the Dodgers’ bullpen in the seventh.

The victory went to Tim Hill, while Yency Almonte took the loss.

Latin Americans did not hit for the Dodgers.

For the Padres, Dominican Soto 4-1 with a run scored and an RBI.