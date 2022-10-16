Colombia National Team would face Paraguay in a friendly in November | Colombia selection

While Nestor Lorenzo continues to prepare microcycles with different players, he is also thinking about possible friendly matches and the Colombia selection He would already have defined another rival on the eve of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Thus, the Colombian National Team would have as a rival a South American team on the list and it would be Paraguaya match that would take place in the United States in November, although it will probably be days before the start of the World Cup.

The information of a possible rival of Colombia before the end of the year was confirmed by the journalist Carlos Antonio Velezwho on his Twitter account mentioned that Néstor Lorenzo’s team “is in negotiations.”

Likewise, Vélez criticized whether for this match against Paraguay they would be summoned from the two microcycles or if they are the same ones that were in the most recent friendlies. The questions float, will new microcycles call or will those from the “club of friends, the same ones who eliminated us from Qatar?” said Vélez.

At the moment there is no official information about this match against Paraguay from the Colombian Football Federation, but there is against the United States next year, although it must be remembered that Néstor Lorenzo is analyzing several players to take into account in the next qualifying rounds and He expects more preparation matches to make better decisions, since he has barely directed two friendly matches where he achieved two victories against Guatemala (4-1) and Mexico (3-2), leaving good feelings regarding the new players he showed in the second time.