Sports

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees LIVE (0-0) | 10/16/2022

Photo of CodeList CodeList18 mins ago
0 18 3 minutes read

18:27 a few seconds ago

End | 1 – Low

The Cleveland Guardians failed to score runs and it ends in the bottom of the first inning.

18:22 5 minutes ago

1 – Low

Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians gets a hit and gets to first base.

18:16 11 minutes ago

End | 1 – High

The New York Yankees runner did not reach first base and the third out is decreed.

18:15 12 minutes ago

1 – High

Run for the New York Yankees, scored by Gleyber Torres.

18:08 20 minutes ago

Start the match!

The New York Yankees start batting.

18:05 23 minutes ago

All ready

Everything is ready for the start of the game at Citizens Bank Park Stadium.

18:04 24 minutes ago

First basemen at New York Yankees

18:02 25 minutes ago

First basemen at Cleveland Guardians

17:56 32 minutes ago

Get ready!

We are ready to bring you the broadcast of the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees corresponding to game four of the 2022 Major League Baseball Divisional Series.

22:01 20 hours ago

Don’t leave here to follow Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees live

In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees game live, as well as the latest information from Progressive Field. Don’t miss a single detail of the Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees match live with VAVEL commentary.

21:56 21 hours ago

How to watch the Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees game live?

If you want to watch the Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees game live on TV, your option is: ESPN.
If you want to see it in streaming your option is: Star +.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

21:51 21 hours ago

What time is Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees?

This is the start time of the Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees game on October 16, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 8:07 p.m. -Star+
Bolivia: 7:07 p.m. -Star+
Brazil: 8:07 p.m. –
Chile: 7:07 p.m. –
Colombia: 6:07 p.m. -Star+
Ecuador: 06:07 p.m. -Star+
Spain: 1:07 a.m. –
Mexico: 6:07 p.m. – ESPN
Paraguay: 7:07 p.m. -Star+
Peru: 6:07 p.m. -Star+
Uruguay: 8:07 p.m. -Star+

21:46 21 hours ago

Last games – New York Yankees

(MLB): Texas Rangers 4-5 New York Yankees
(MLB): Texas Rangers 3-2 New York Yankees
(MLB): Texas Rangers 4-2 New York Yankees
(MLB – Division Series): New York Yankees 4-1 Cleveland Guardians
(MLB – Division Series): New York Yankees 2-4 Cleveland Guardians

21:41 21 hours ago

Last games – Cleveland Guardians

(MLB): Cleveland Guardians 9-2 Kansas City Royals
(MLB – Wild Card Series): Cleveland Guardians 2-1 Tampa Bay Rays
(MLB – Wild Card Series): Cleveland Guardians 1-0 Tampa Bay Rays
(MLB – Division Series): New York Yankees 4-1 Cleveland Guardians
(MLB – Division Series): New York Yankees 2-4 Cleveland Guardians

21:36 21 hours ago

Last game between both teams

The last time these two teams met was on October 14, 2022, where the Cleveland Guardians won by a score of 2-4.
The Cleveland Guardians got 9 hits during the game and managed to score a run in the fourth inning, one in the fifth and two in the tenth.
New York Yankees got six hits during the game and was able to score two runs in the first inning.

21:31 21 hours ago

History Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees

The recent history between both teams is in favor of the New York Yankees, since of the last five games they have won three, while the Cleveland Guardians have won two, in terms of runs, the balance is also unbalanced in favor of the New York Yankees who has scored 25 runs to 12 for the Cleveland Guardians.

21:26 21 hours ago

News – New York Yankees

The New York Yankees reach the division series after being first in the East Division of the American League, this with a mark of 99 games won and 63 games lost, leaving a winning percentage of .611.

21:21 21 hours ago

News – Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians enter the division series after finishing first in the American League Central Division, with a record of 92 wins and 70 losses, leaving a winning percentage of .568.

21:16 21 hours ago

Stadium

21:11 21 hours ago

start of transmission

Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees game, valid for game four of the 2022 Major League Baseball Division Series.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We’ll be bringing you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news right here on VAVEL.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList18 mins ago
0 18 3 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Tata Martino meditates playing without a center forward in the World CupHalftime

3 weeks ago

Rayados would charge for a Chivas footballer

1 week ago

the historic former soccer player who is very close to reaching the Chivas del Guadalajara

2 days ago

Ancelotti responds to Xavi about Madrid’s last Champions League Halftime

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button