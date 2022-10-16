Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees LIVE (0-0) | 10/16/2022

The Cleveland Guardians failed to score runs and it ends in the bottom of the first inning.

Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians gets a hit and gets to first base.

The New York Yankees runner did not reach first base and the third out is decreed.

Run for the New York Yankees, scored by Gleyber Torres.

The New York Yankees start batting.

Everything is ready for the start of the game at Citizens Bank Park Stadium.

We are ready to bring you the broadcast of the game between the Cleveland Guardians and the New York Yankees corresponding to game four of the 2022 Major League Baseball Divisional Series.

If you want to watch the Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees game live on TV, your option is: ESPN.

If you want to see it in streaming your option is: Star +.

If you want to follow it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.



This is the start time of the Cleveland Guardians vs New York Yankees game on October 16, 2022 in various countries:

Argentina: 8:07 p.m. -Star+

Bolivia: 7:07 p.m. -Star+

Brazil: 8:07 p.m. –

Chile: 7:07 p.m. –

Colombia: 6:07 p.m. -Star+

Ecuador: 06:07 p.m. -Star+

Spain: 1:07 a.m. –

Mexico: 6:07 p.m. – ESPN

Paraguay: 7:07 p.m. -Star+

Peru: 6:07 p.m. -Star+

Uruguay: 8:07 p.m. -Star+

(MLB): Texas Rangers 4-5 New York Yankees

(MLB): Texas Rangers 3-2 New York Yankees

(MLB): Texas Rangers 4-2 New York Yankees

(MLB – Division Series): New York Yankees 4-1 Cleveland Guardians

(MLB – Division Series): New York Yankees 2-4 Cleveland Guardians

(MLB): Cleveland Guardians 9-2 Kansas City Royals

(MLB – Wild Card Series): Cleveland Guardians 2-1 Tampa Bay Rays

(MLB – Wild Card Series): Cleveland Guardians 1-0 Tampa Bay Rays

The last time these two teams met was on October 14, 2022, where the Cleveland Guardians won by a score of 2-4.

The Cleveland Guardians got 9 hits during the game and managed to score a run in the fourth inning, one in the fifth and two in the tenth.

New York Yankees got six hits during the game and was able to score two runs in the first inning.

The recent history between both teams is in favor of the New York Yankees, since of the last five games they have won three, while the Cleveland Guardians have won two, in terms of runs, the balance is also unbalanced in favor of the New York Yankees who has scored 25 runs to 12 for the Cleveland Guardians.

The New York Yankees reach the division series after being first in the East Division of the American League, this with a mark of 99 games won and 63 games lost, leaving a winning percentage of .611.

The Cleveland Guardians enter the division series after finishing first in the American League Central Division, with a record of 92 wins and 70 losses, leaving a winning percentage of .568.