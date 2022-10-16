Another hit for the Cyclone! Marathón, with a goal in extremis by Félix Crisanto, takes the tie from Motagua and leaves the leadership exposed

2022-10-15

95′ THE MATCH ENDS: Marathón draws the tie against Motagua thanks to a goal from Félix Crisanto at the last minute. The blues leave their leadership exposed. 94′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL of the Marathon, a bad start from Licona was combined with a great cross for Félix Crisanto to arrive and score the tie. Bad Motagua losing a two-goal lead. 93′ POST! Yustin Obando’s shot that hits the metal, Marathón was saved. 90′ Five minutes are added. 88′ Marathón has been close to equalizing, he has had two chances to score, but his shots have been deflected. 82′ Changes, one per side. Lucas Campana leaves for Marathón and César Guillén enters. In Motagua, Walter Martínez leaves and Cristopher Meléndez enters. 72′ GOAL! Clayvin Zuniga scored a tremendous goal after removing Denil Maldonado. A bicycle was the resource of the teller. 70′ We continue with more changes, now Motagua reports two. Yustin Obando and Juan Delgado enter, Ángel Tejeda and Héctor Castellanos leave. 67′ Third change in Marathón, Isaac Castillo leaves and Jefry Miranda enters. 63′ Change in Motagua: Roberto Moreira enters and is “Chino” López. Discreet match of the number “7”. 62′ Motagua controls the game, Marathón does not find where to get to the discount. 55′ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from Motagua, Denil Maldonado scores after a corner kick from “Colocho” Martínez. Unattackable chopped front for García.

52′ Yellow for Pereira for stalling. Motagua has already had six reprimands. 49′ Motagua wants to reach 32 points and move away from Olimpia to 5 units at the top. 46′ Double change in Marathón: Selvin Guevara and José Aguilera enter, Odin Ramos and Javier Arriaga leave. The second half begins, two changes are reported in Marathon. FINISH THE FIRST HALF! Motagua is defeating Marathón with a penalty goal from Ángel Tejeda in the 20th minute. 47′ And to top it off, Eddie Hernández, who is a substitute, gets the reprimand for complaints. GO 5! 46′ Yellow for Denil Maldonado, the defender went down to Zuniga and Said did not hesitate. There are already four cautioned from Motagua. Four. Five’ Two minutes are added in this first half that Motagua is winning. 42′ Clayvin Zuniga appeared with a shot from outside the area. His shot was not dangerous for Licona. 40′ He is forgiving Motagua! Great play by Marcelo Santos who passed and left “Zapatilla” alone in front of the frame, but the midfielder’s shot was horrible and he missed the second. 38′ A selfish Tejeda did not pass the “Colocho” and Motagua lost the possible 2-0. The striker preferred to finish off and Martínez was annoyed with him. 35′ This is how Ángel Tejeda celebrated his goal: Special dedication.

32′ Yellow card for Marlon Licona for stalling. 31′ Marathón came back, after a cross to the area and a rebound left Licona, Peña finished off, but his shot went wide. 29′ Jonathan Núñez cuts off an attack play by Isaac Castillo and Said shows him the yellow card. 27′ LICONA! Isaac Castillo’s powerful shot that the goalkeeper responds well and sends to a corner kick. 23′ Felix again on the right, Decas can’t stop him, he lowers him and gets the yellow card, Motagua’s first in the match. twenty’ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL from Motagua, Ángel Tejeda scores the penalty with a strong shot to the right hand of Víctor García. The goalkeeper flew, managed to touch the ball, but the shot bent his hand.

19′ PENALTY FOR MOTAGUA! Foul by Sergio Peña on “Zapatilla” Mejía. The steering wheel of the blues made a great cut that the tocoeño did not know how to interpret.

18′ How little the ball lasts for Motagua, the blues cannot leave their own field. 16′ Motagua suffers a lot with Félix Crisanto, the side is driving Decas crazy. fifteen’ For now, Marathón is better, they have more intentions to reach the goal than Motagua, the blues wait behind. eleven’ Said got fed up and takes a yellow card from Vieyra. The central will not allow more disrespect. 9′ Oops! What a claim Vieyra made to Said Martínez, the Marathón player asked Clayvin Zuniga for a yellow card due to a foul by Héctor Castellanos. 8′ Motagua came again, this time a shot from Tejeda, just as the previous one from “Colocho” went wide.

5′ Motagua’s approach that ended in a shot by “Colocho” Martínez. The number “8” shot went over Garcia’s frame. 3′ GREEN IS COMING! Félix Crisanto’s center down the right wing that Odin Ramos was unable to finish off.

1′ Marcelo Santos returns to his usual position: Right Back. In the Concacaf League against Olimpia he played on the left. THE GAME STARTS, THE EMES CLASSIC IS AT STAKE! 3:14 PM: The teams are already greeting each other and soon the captains will do the court/ball draw. Said Martínez is the match referee.

3:11PM: The game will not start on time, with four minutes to go, the teams have not even left. 3:08PM: In the standings, Motagua is the leader with 29 points, while Marathón has 18 and is fourth. 3:01PM: Clayvin Zuniga is the tournament’s top scorer with 8 goals. This is how he prepares to face Motagua.

2:59 PM Juan Bertani giving instructions in the training session prior to the match.

2:44 PM: LINEUPS CONFIRMED MARATHON:

1. Victor Rafael Garcia

7. Isaac Castillo

8. Sergio Pena

9. Clayvin Zuniga (C)

10. Damin Ramirez

14. Javier Arriaga

15. Allans Vargas

19. Luke Bell

21. Odin Ramos

23. Juan Vieira

27. Felix Crisanto Substitutes: Luis Ortíz, Bryan Bernárdez, Francisco Martínez, Luis Vega, Selvin Guevara, César Guillén, José Aguilera, Jefry Miranda and Victor Berrios. MOTAGUA:

25. Marlon Licona

2. Denil Maldonado

4. Carlos Mejia

5. Marcelo Pereira (C)

7. Ivan Lopez

8. Walter Martinez

11. Angel Tejeda

12. Marcelo Santos

16. Hector Castellanos

17. Wesly Decas

32. Jonathan Nunez

Substitutes: Jonathan Rugier, Carlos Meléndez, Jason Sánchez, Eddie Hernández, Geovanny Bueso, Roberto Moreira, Jesse Moncada, Juan Delgado, Óscar García, Cristopher Meléndez and Yustin Obando. 2:40 PM: Keossián, very smiling on his arrival at Yankel Rosenthal.

