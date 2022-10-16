Another hit for the Cyclone! Marathón, with a goal in extremis by Félix Crisanto, takes the tie from Motagua and leaves the leadership exposed

2022-10-15

Horse that reaches… well, this time he didn’t win, but he managed to at least get a tie with the flavor of victory at the Yankel Rosenthal stadium in San Pedro Sula.

Marathón came from behind to rescue a game that was losing 0-2 against the tournament leader, Motagua. The Blues went on to win with goals from Ángel Tejeda (20′) and Denil Maldonado (55′).

The first came at minute 20 after Sergio Peña fouled Carlos “Zapatilla” Mejía. Said Martínez did not hesitate and scored the penalty. Tejeda planted himself in front of Víctor García, made his shot to the right and beat the goalkeeper.

Félix Crisanto was the Marathón player who was doing the most damage to Motagua, the winger was impeccable down the right wing and even caused a yellow card for Wesly Decas who couldn’t stop him.