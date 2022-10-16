Aleida Núñez looks too much in her exercise routine from behind | Instagram

Really huge! Aleida Núñez decided to show off the way she exercises and the result was more than satisfactory for her followers on social networks, since she was captured in one of her best angles: “from behind”.

The Mexican actress has always shared that the secret of her vitality and eternal youth is nothing more and nothing less than a healthy body in a healthy body, which is why she is quite disciplined in her exercise routine and when it comes to eating; in addition to trying to keep your mind healthy with relaxation and other techniques for the same purpose.

Aleida Nunez He chose for this weekend to surprise his followers from the gym by showing off a very flirty sports outfit, animal print and two pieces, which is tailored to the perfection of his enormous curves and reveals his well-toned abdomen.

You may be interested: Chiquis Rivera monopolizes looks in photography with a network

The singer also complemented her look with tennis shoes and her blonde hair completely loose, something that few women wear when they are in the gym, but this stunning celebrity does it with great style.

Aleida Nunez She shared a video in her Instagram stories in which she can be seen apparently adjusting the camera herself towards the point where she would continue with her exercises, to go to that device walking and being captured from behind.

The star of social networks was placed in the correct position for the device and that is how he began to exercise his arms and back; however, her posture led many to look at another pronounced zone of this woman.

Núñez is more than happy to share the news that she is now part of the musical Grandiosas, which she is already promoting on her social networks and where her excitement at being in this project is evident.

With a very serious outfit, like a tailored suit, this talented woman can be seen inviting her followers to the premiere of the show. Let us remember that in addition to being beautiful, Aleida Núñez has always made an effort to develop her talents and in addition to being a singer and actress, she is a model, businesswoman and influencer.