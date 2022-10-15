What time does Real Madrid vs Barcelona play? Channel of the Spanish ClassicMediotiempo
CDMX /
The match that paralyzes both Spain and the world will be held this Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadiumwhere he real Madrid and Barcelona fight for the leadership of LaLiga; Here we share all the details of the Spanish Classic 2022.
How do they get there?
Since the 2022-23 season began, Real Madrid knows no defeat in any competition they have played and they arrive for this game with “thirst for revenge” after the landslide they received the last time they saw each other in this building.
The bad news for Carlo Ancelotti is that you can not count on Thibaut Courtois and Dani CeballosHowever, it is speculated that he will put all the heavyweights from the beginning, including the Frenchman Karim Benzema.
Despite the difficult moment that the culé team is experiencing in the Champions League, the coach of the Merengues highlighted the good step they have had in the local championship and they cannot be trusted.
“It is a team that from the beginning in the national competition has done very well, and has had some problems in the Champions League, where these problems usually occur, but in LaLiga they have been spectacular“, he sentenced.
Latest results Real Madrid
- Shakhtar 1-1 Real Madrid | Champions League
- Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid | The league
- Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar | Champions League
For their part, although they are leaders in LaLiga with the best offense in the championship with 20 goalsthe pressure has come after the poor results in the Champions League that have him on the verge of elimination.
After losing some important players during the last FIFA Date, especially to Ronald Araujothe good news is that Jules Koundé He was already included for this call and could reappear in the starting eleven.
Xavi Hernández acknowledged that the moment in the UCL is not ideal, but he stressed that there are other competitions where they will fight to be champions, such as in the local tournament.
“Obviously the stumble the other day in Europe is big. I am sad and it makes me angry. But I think we are on the right track. We are doing a splendid League and there are other competitions. The notes are put at the end of the season, ”she sentenced.
Latest results Barcelona
- Barcelona 3-3 Inter | Champions League
- Barcelona 1-0 Celtic | The league
- Inter 1-0 Barcelona | Champions League
General table 2022 | The league
- Barcelona 22 points
- Real Madrid 22 points
- Athletic 22 points
- Atletico Madrid 16 points
- Betis 16 points
- Royal Society 16 points
- Valencia 14 points
- Osasuna 13 points
- Villarreal 12 points
- Vallecano Ray 11 points
- Celtic 10 points
- Majorca 9 points
- Girona 8 points
- Valladolid 8 points
- Getafe 8 points
- Almeria 7 points
- Spanish 6 points
- Seville 6 points
- Cadiz 6 points
- Elche 3 points
possible alignments
real Madrid
- Andriy Lunin
- Daniel Carvajal
- Eder Militao
- David Alaba
- Ferland Mendy
- Luka modric
- Aurélien Tchouaméni
- Tony Kroos
- Federico Valverde
- Karim Benzema
- Vincius Junior
Barcelona
- Marc-André ter Stegen
- Jules Koundé
- Gerard Piqué
- Eric Garcia
- Alexander Balde
- Gavi
- Sergio Busquets
- pedri
- Ousmane Dembele
- Robert Lewandowski
- raphinha
Background Real Madrid vs. Barcelona
In the most recent five games at the local tournament in Madrid, the lead slightly favors the Blaugrana side with three wins to two losses, including a win on their last visit.
- Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | LaLiga 2022
- Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona | LaLiga 2021
- Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona | LaLiga 2020
- Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | LaLiga 2019
- Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona | LaLiga 2017
Schedule of Real Madrid vs Barcelona in Mexico
- Date: Sunday October 16, 2022
- Hour: 9:15 a.m. (Central Mexico time)
- Venue: Santiago Bernabéu Stadium
- Phase: Matchday 9 of LaLiga in the 2022-23 season
Where to watch the Spanish Classic live?
- Channel: Sky Sports
- Streaming: Blue to go
In case you can’t follow the broadcast of the game, you have nothing to worry about, since the most relevant things that happen before, during and after the game, in addition to minute by minute, you can check with us at halftime.