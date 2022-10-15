What time does Real Madrid vs Barcelona play? Channel of the Spanish ClassicMediotiempo

Jose Adrian Hernandez Ruiz

CDMX / 10.15.2022 11:48:07





The match that paralyzes both Spain and the world will be held this Sunday at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadiumwhere he real Madrid and Barcelona fight for the leadership of LaLiga; Here we share all the details of the Spanish Classic 2022.

How do they get there?

Since the 2022-23 season began, Real Madrid knows no defeat in any competition they have played and they arrive for this game with “thirst for revenge” after the landslide they received the last time they saw each other in this building.

The bad news for Carlo Ancelotti is that you can not count on Thibaut Courtois and Dani CeballosHowever, it is speculated that he will put all the heavyweights from the beginning, including the Frenchman Karim Benzema.

Despite the difficult moment that the culé team is experiencing in the Champions League, the coach of the Merengues highlighted the good step they have had in the local championship and they cannot be trusted.

“It is a team that from the beginning in the national competition has done very well, and has had some problems in the Champions League, where these problems usually occur, but in LaLiga they have been spectacular“, he sentenced.

Latest results Real Madrid

Shakhtar 1-1 Real Madrid | Champions League

Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid | The league

Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar | Champions League

For their part, although they are leaders in LaLiga with the best offense in the championship with 20 goalsthe pressure has come after the poor results in the Champions League that have him on the verge of elimination.

After losing some important players during the last FIFA Date, especially to Ronald Araujothe good news is that Jules Koundé He was already included for this call and could reappear in the starting eleven.

Xavi Hernández acknowledged that the moment in the UCL is not ideal, but he stressed that there are other competitions where they will fight to be champions, such as in the local tournament.

“Obviously the stumble the other day in Europe is big. I am sad and it makes me angry. But I think we are on the right track. We are doing a splendid League and there are other competitions. The notes are put at the end of the season, ”she sentenced.

Latest results Barcelona

Barcelona 3-3 Inter | Champions League

Barcelona 1-0 Celtic | The league

Inter 1-0 Barcelona | Champions League

General table 2022 | The league

Barcelona 22 points Real Madrid 22 points Athletic 22 points Atletico Madrid 16 points Betis 16 points Royal Society 16 points Valencia 14 points Osasuna 13 points Villarreal 12 points Vallecano Ray 11 points Celtic 10 points Majorca 9 points Girona 8 points Valladolid 8 points Getafe 8 points Almeria 7 points Spanish 6 points Seville 6 points Cadiz 6 points Elche 3 points

possible alignments

real Madrid

Andriy Lunin Daniel Carvajal Eder Militao David Alaba Ferland Mendy Luka modric Aurélien Tchouaméni Tony Kroos Federico Valverde Karim Benzema Vincius Junior

Barcelona

Marc-André ter Stegen Jules Koundé Gerard Piqué Eric Garcia Alexander Balde Gavi Sergio Busquets pedri Ousmane Dembele Robert Lewandowski raphinha

Background Real Madrid vs. Barcelona

In the most recent five games at the local tournament in Madrid, the lead slightly favors the Blaugrana side with three wins to two losses, including a win on their last visit.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona | LaLiga 2022

Real Madrid 2-1 Barcelona | LaLiga 2021

Real Madrid 2-0 Barcelona | LaLiga 2020

Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona | LaLiga 2019

Real Madrid 0-3 Barcelona | LaLiga 2017

Schedule of Real Madrid vs Barcelona in Mexico

Date: Sunday October 16, 2022

Hour: 9:15 a.m. (Central Mexico time)

(Central Mexico time) Venue: Santiago Bernabéu Stadium

Phase: Matchday 9 of LaLiga in the 2022-23 season

Where to watch the Spanish Classic live?

Channel: Sky Sports

Streaming: Blue to go

In case you can’t follow the broadcast of the game, you have nothing to worry about, since the most relevant things that happen before, during and after the game, in addition to minute by minute, you can check with us at halftime.