The two great priorities of Barça in the January market

Despite the fact that FC Barcelona experienced a real revolution in the past summer transfer market, from the club they think that they still it is necessary to get some pieces so that the template is absolutely competitive. Joan Laporta, president of the club, advanced in an interview with the official media of the Barça team that there would be incorporations in January and there are already some clues of what they will be looking for.

The top culé president told ‘Barca TV’ that “we are working with the coach, with the technical secretary and the director of football for this winter market. We have been analyzing things for some time and the team will be improved if we have the chance to do so”. The azulgrana understand that the project led by Xavi Hernández is very strong and that it is in the process of exploiting its maximum potential, but ‘extra’ help will also be necessary.

Barça understands that there are two positions that are weaker than the rest: the right-back and midfielder, as explained this Friday by the ‘SPORT’ newspaper. Already in the summer Joan Laporta and company tried to strengthen these sectors of the field with two ‘cracks, but it was an impossible task beyond the arrival of Héctor Bellerín after terminating his contract with Arsenal.

The Catalans want a ‘crack’ on the right wing and they understand that the solution is not to change Jules Koundé or Ronald Araújo’s position. Diego Dalot would be chosen by the Barça sports management, due to his quality and contractual situation. His bond with Manchester United expires on June 30, 2023 and, although the English would prefer to renew it for one year, if Barça insists on his transfer, he could arrive in January for a reduced price.

Neves returns to the scene

As we mentioned before, reinforce the position of midfielder. Xavi Hernández fully trusts Sergio Busquets and recognizes that he is a key player for the squad, but it is no secret to anyone that Badía is not ‘reaching’ him in European competitions. In addition, he will not continue next year at Barça and a replacement is needed, beyond a Frenkie de Jong who feels very comfortable in that position.

In this sense, the name of Rúben Neves reenters the scene. The Wolverhampton player has a contract until June 30 next year and could arrive in January for a low price, so that the English prevent him from leaving without leaving a euro six months later. There was Zubimendi’s option, but the player has just renewed with Real Sociedad.