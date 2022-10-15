Summary of the match Feyenoord vs Midtjylland (2-2). GOALSHalftime

The Rotterdam Feyenoord got one more point Europe League to the draw at home 2-2 with Midtjylland to be leader of Group F; the great news is that Santiago Gimenez He started for the first time in this competition.

The duel was good and there were many scoring options, in the end they equalized so that P’sNetherlands reach 5 points and by goal difference are leaders.

Santi played 77 minutes, did he have any chance to score and participated in the first of his team. There are 5 points for the Mexican teamthanks to a win, two draws and a loss.

Playing at home, the Feyenoord searched and just at minute 4, Giménez had the first goal by sending the ball from one side, thanks to a powerful shot. He assisted him Sebastian Szymanski.

The Midtjylland played smart and at 17′ he was already winning 1-0 when Emiliana Martínez took advantage of an error in the output of the Feyenoord and with a shot from a distance he scored a great goal. The locals lost it at the exit, Paulinho left in Martínez, who surprised with the distant shot and it was a goal.



The taste for the painting did not last long Denmarkbecause at 32′ the draw came.

Everything was born from the feet of Santi Gimenezwhich left in Szymanskiwho attended for Quinten Timber will release the shot and score the 1-1.

Mark Lopez had at 38 ‘the second for the Feyenoord and sent his header to the side, to Szymanski’s pass; the ones from the netherlands were better.

Starting the second half, those of rotterdam they went up on the scoreboard on set pieces.

It was 48′, the ball went to the near post, he deflected it taquito, Lutsharel Geertruida Y andin the secondDavid Hancko appeared at the end of the stick to score the 2-1 for him feynornoord.

In another stopped ball, the Danish team equalized when, Erik Sviatchenko headed in an Evander cross at 58′ to put the final 2-2.

Santiago left the court at 77′ to make room for Danielbut Feyenoord could no longer win on the penultimate day of the Europe League.

​