Shakira would sing at the opening of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The greatest event in world football is quite close to starting and although Colombia does not appear among the teams classified to the Qatar Cup 2022, our country would have representation at the opening ceremony of the soccer championship.

Even though they don’t know each other yet officially the names of the artists who will be performing In this ceremony, the international press begins to handle the possibilities of the stars that will be offering a show next November, at the start of the most important championship in world sport.

Shakira is one of the most recognized artists in the world, among other things, for her musical themes that she has premiered in the different world cups. In South Africa 2012 with ‘Waka Waka’ and in Brazil 2014 with ‘La La La’, The Barranquillera has positioned herself as the ‘queen of the world cups’ beyond the official songs that other international artists have provided.

Everything seems to indicate that Qatar will not be the exception for the Colombian singerWell, according to the Total Reporter portal, Shakira would complete a luxury trio of artists for the inauguration of the world championship in the match between Qatar and Ecuador on November 20 at the Al Bayt stadium.

As has been known, Dua Lipa and BTS would be in charge of the party at the opening of the World Cup party. With them, Shakira would appear in one of the most critical moments of her personal life, since the separation of the Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué has given much to talk about.

In the last weeks Shakira has had some appearances in Spanish and American media, after the singer had accompanied her son Milan to a baseball game in which he coincided with the father of his two children. The images became viral due to the little contact that she had these days with Gerard Piqué.





It is worth remembering that the Spanish defender Gerard Piqué retired from the national team after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, which is why he will be enjoying the Qatar World Cup from the comfort of his home.