San Francisco Giants and the ‘Dream Team’ that they seek to form for MLB 2023

Journalistic versions point to a multimillion-dollar investment by the California franchise to go in search of a World Series after nine seasons.

An irregular season was the one that had this 2022 San Francisco Giantswhich prevented him from reaching the Major League Baseball (MLB) postseasonand for the same reason, they will seek to break the market in the next Free Agency.

In fact, the California franchise owner, Greg Johnsonmade it clear six weeks ago that “As you all know, we will have a lot of flexibility in our payroll for the upcoming off-seasonand we’re keeping an eye on the shortstop market.”.

In that sense, the insider Bob NightengaleFrom the newspaper USATodayrevealed what they are the main objectives that the Giants will have in Free Agencyto form a Dream Team that allows them to conquer the MLB after nine seasons.

The “Dream Team” that the SF Giants want to put together for MLB 2023



The first of them is Trea Turneractually in Los Angeles Dodgerswho although the reporter indicates that “is open to stay in Los Angelesbut it is believed that he prefers the east coast and he can be the number one target for the Philadelphia Phillies.”.

The second objective, already known to all, is Aaron Judgewho currently plays in new york yankees and looking for a contract $350 million dollars; similar objective that the third alternative has for the Giants, as the Puerto Rican Carlos Correawho spent the current MLB campaign in minnesota twins.