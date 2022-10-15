Nicole Fernández publishes a photo kissing Albert Pujols

Although the major league baseball player Albert Pujols had confirmed his relationship with the daughter of former President Leonel Fernández, Nicole Fernandez, to the sports writer Enrique Rojas, there was no image that would graph that statement. Until now.

This Friday it was the lady who shouted from the rooftops her love for the recent member of the exclusive list of baseball players with more than 700 home runs, through a carousel of images where the very affectionate couple is seen closing with a kiss in the mouth.

The relationship began to leak after a congratulatory message posted by nicole fernandez on your Instagram account with Albert Pujols that sparked rumors of an alleged relationship between the famous baseball player and the daughter of former president Leonel Fernández.

The message published in the “best friends” section of the social network said the following: “Happy to be part of this journey by your side, congratulations Tito, I love you.”

The Major League Baseball player responded to the message left hearts in Nicole’s posts on the aforementioned social network, specifically in which she shares the moment her father served as the guest of honor at a Cardinals game.