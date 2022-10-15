Moinelo and Despaigne WERE HEROES and avoided elimination from Softbank – SwingComplete

By Robiel Vega

The Pacific League Play Off continued and the Softbank Falcons stayed alive for at least one more game, after breaking their three-game losing streak against the Orix Buffaloes.

The Cuban participation had a lot to do with the victory of the Fukuoka team 3×0, since Alfredo Despaigne pushed the race that gave definitive advantage and the Pinar del Rio Livan Moinelo he scored a save to dominate the ninth inning at a rate of one hit, zero runs, zero walks and one strikeout, for his first save game at this stage.

For his part, Alfredo Despaigne drove in the second race of the crash in the same opening episode. After a double by Masaki Mimori between right and center, Ukyo Shuto touched the ball but the pitcher himself missed the throw to first, which Mimori took advantage of to score first.

Already with Shuto on third, Despaigne hit a line drive with little force behind second, but very well placed, opening the gates of the plate for his team to score a second touchdown that would give them an advantage that they would never lose throughout the game.

«The Horse of Horses» as he is known in Cuba, he went 1-for-4 and raised his average in the series to .231 (13-3) with a couple of RBIs included.

Moinelo worked for the second time in this postseason and in both cases he has achieved the rescue. The first of them was against the Saitama Seibu Lions and now, against the Orix Buffaloes, he completed the second; adding three strikeouts and three hits in two innings pitched.

Softbank was saved, at least for now, because they are forced to win the remaining three games, because just by drawing one of them they are out. Let us remember that in the NPB there is a tie and since the Orix were better placed than the Falcons in the qualifying stage, in case of a 3-3 tie they would go on to the Japan Series, where they will face the Yakult Swallows. who defeated the Hanshin Tigers 6×3 and secured their ticket to the Central League.