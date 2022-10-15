Marcelo Gallardo leaves River Plate | Technician announced will not continue in 2023 | End of successful cycle | Argentine League

Marcelo Gallardo confirmed this Thursday that he will not continue as coach of River Plate. With a broken voice, the coach will end a process of 8 and a half years, since he will end his contract in December 2022 and will make a stop along the way. Commotion in the River world.

“Last night I spoke with the president Jorge Matías and with Enzo Francescoli and I informed them that my contract ends in December and I will no longer be with the club. It is one of the most difficult and heartfelt decisions ”, Gallardo opened the press conference he called this Thursday at the Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires.

“I’ll take a short break. I am here to thank the people who trusted me.” “I want to say thank you to the people who accompanied me during these 8 years. To all my coaching staff, to the people who have worked with me and who have pushed me to have the strength to continue in a permanent maelstrom of great effort”, added Gallardo.

Despite closing 2022 without having won titles, Marcelo Gallardo’s cycle at the helm of River was consolidated as the most successful in the club’s history, with no less than 14 trophies: a Professional League (2021), two Copa Libertadores ( 2015, 2018), one South American Cup (2014), three South American Cup Winners Cups (2015, 2016, 2019), one Suruga Bank Cup (2015), three Argentine Cups (2016, 2017, 2019), two Argentine Super Cups (2017, 2019) and a Champions Trophy (2021).

“It has been a beautiful story,” Gallardo said, before saying goodbye to the journalists and hugging the leaders. “I want to thank the fan, who since I took office in 2014, in every tribute they have paid me when entering a playing field, it will be an indelible memory for me,” he said, announcing: “Sunday will be my last game in the Monumental”.

With The Nation – GDA