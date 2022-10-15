Kim Kardashian models in a very futuristic silver dress | AFP

There were three photographs with which the beautiful american modelKim Kardashian, was showing off to her audience this new dress with a futuristic designin silver color and with a front opening that was the most innovative thing we have seen in her in recent days, she is committed to fashion and of course she will have to do what she has to do to stand out and to let us know about the new proposals in the industry .

He shared the snapshots with us a few hours ago on his official profile on Instagram and there are almost more than 1 million people who give him a “like”, he has managed to conquer new Internet users who have not yet reached his profile and of course also pamper those who were already more than faithful waiting for him to upload something new.

In addition to the neckline, it is very possible that the most curious thing about this whole outfit are the sleeves, they are separated from the main piece and very voluminous, metallic cloth and just something we hadn’t seen before.

The famous continues to surprise the world on the Internet with her platinum hairan aspect that since he adopted it was super well received and it seems that it will be a style that he will keep at least for the next few months, although we already know that he could surprise us with a sudden drastic change.

In the comments of the piece of entertainment, Internet users expressed that they were stunned to see how impressive her figure looks in this tight, because your silhouette was really covered with this fabric that seems to be something that would be used a few years later and not that would be currently or in the past.

Let us remember that the famous one has received many comments for looking so thin, we know that previously she used a much more curvy and full of volume style, but it seems that now she prefers to see if a little more natural, thin and simply stay healthy.

We even learned a few weeks ago that Internet users were theorizing that it was very possible that Kim Kardashian had her implants replaced, thanks to an interview in which she appeared making us doubt this fact.

The truth is that we do not know exactly what the truth of all this is, but what we do know is that she has not stopped collaborating with important brands, even recently we could see that she visited fashion week in Paris and was representing the presentation of what’s new for spring summer 2023 for Dolce & Gabbana.

