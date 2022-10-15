He signed for US$300 million in the MLB and dominated Kershaw, but he couldn’t with Urías in Dodgers vs. Fathers

Los Angeles Dodgers Y San Diego Padres star in one of the most exciting Divisional Series of the MLB Playoffs 2022. The clash of stars had a stellar duel between a player who signed for US$300 million in the Major Leagues against two pitchers of the stature of JJulio Urias and Clayton Kershaw.

Who is ahead? One of the most dangerous players in the Padres’ lineup responded in the Game 2 victory against the Dodgers and le hit home run number 49 allowing Clayton Kershaw in its history of the eleven editions that it has been in the Postseason.

One of the figures of the triumph of San Diego Padres on October 12, 2022 in the MLB Playoffs Divisional Series dominated Kershaw in such a way that he not only produced three runs, this player became the second player who gave the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher the most home runs with four home runs . He is second only to Nolan Arenado with five home runs.

On February 19, 2019, Manny Machado He signed a 10-year, $300 million contract with the Padres to become the free agent who achieved the largest bond in North American sports history. A few years later, the baseball player born in Dominican Republic dominated Clayton Kershaw, but could not beat Julio Urías in Game 1 of the 2022 MLB Playoffs.

Manny Machado had always reached a base in the last five at-bats against Julio Urías until Game 1 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres of Playoffs 2022. However, the Mexican pitcher warned that he was going to change the plan against ‘The Defense Minister’. That player who signed for US$300 million and dominated Clayton Kershaw he couldn’t beat Urías, at least in his first duel, since the left-handed pitcher didn’t let him reach first base with a ground ball and a strikeout in the two at-bats he faced him on October 11.