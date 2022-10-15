He made Erika Buenfil cry like never before and ended up losing his entire career

Erika Buenfil

October 15, 2022 10:30 a.m.

Erika Buenfil is one of the most popular telenovela actresses in the world of show business in Mexico and even those who have not seen her show surely know her. She has stood out for being a multifaceted actress and has found love more than once in the novels.

However, she has also suffered tragedies and scandals that have put her acting ability to the test, such as once she lost the man she loved and with whom she had built a family, since a woman took him from her.

It was Marjorie de Sousa who made Buenfil suffer

It all happened in the telenovela ‘Amores Verdaderos’, released in 2012, where de Sousa began a relationship with the character of Guillermo Capetillo, who was married to Buenfil and for quite Machiavellian reasons. The novel ended up having a happy ending but since then, Marjorie has continued to suffer from quite a few complications.

In real life, she has continued to act but has recently revealed how her life changed after losing Miss Venezuela and ended up “ruining” her modeling career. However, the most important thing is how she has been involved in a legal battle with her ex, Julián Gil, for custody of her son and would even have denied that the little boy saw her father out of apparent resentment. .