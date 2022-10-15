He despised Gabriela Spanic and fell in love with Thalía, but his great love left this world tragically

Gabriela Spanic and Thalia

October 14, 2022 6:10 p.m.

Who does not remember soap operas like La usurpadora by Gabriela Spanic and Marimar de Thalía, in the first the actor Marcelo Buquet despised Paulina Bracho, the character played by Gaby, while in the second soap opera he was in love with Bella Aldama, Marimar’s alter ego Thalia character.

Marcelo Buquet is undoubtedly one of the great actors of the 90s, but the professional success that the leading man obtained was not enough to solve the pain he faced with his great love. It turns out that his wife and mother of his firstborn was diagnosed with a terrible disease.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More celebrity news:

LIKE A LIONESS, THIS IS HOW ERIKA BUENFIL JUMPED WHEN THEY MESSED WITH NICOLÁS

CONFIRMING WHAT MANY THOUGHT, WHAT MIJARES THOUGHT OF THE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN LUCERO AND COLUNGA

Everything collapsed for the actor in 2011, when he had to say goodbye to his great love, who died of cancer. “It was very scary (…) it started in her liver. I was working there in Colombia, so they transplanted her there. Everything is very complicated, from getting the organ, the operation itself and then the follow-up, the treatments, there are many, the check-ups, the medicines… They were very hard years, “acknowledged the actor.

Marcelo Buquet now has a new love

The actor found love again in a young dance and martial arts teacher, with whom he forms a beautiful family, regardless of the age difference, since the actor is 30 years older than his new wife.