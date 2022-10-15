Gerard Piqué hits Shakira PAINFULLY; they reveal that he wants to have a CHILD with Clara Chía Martí

A very abrupt turn gave the drama that emerged after the separation of Shakira Y Gerard Piquébecause now the footballer culé seems to be so in love with Clara Chia Marti that was even visualized with the young woman forming a family. They recently revealed that the Barcelona defender wants to give him what would be a painful blow to his former partner, because according to some sources already wants to have a son with his new girlfriend.

It seems that the Catalan center is not enough to go live with his girlfriend, near the house of Shakira; It should be remembered that in recent days it transpired that he had already bought a luxurious mansion in the neighborhood where the Barranquillera lives, for more than four million euros. Not much less than his Clara Chia Marti live with Sasha and Milan in the house he had built with the Colombian. Now, Gerard Piquéhas sought a way to give another painful blow to his ex and it all has to do with the possibility of forming a family, in which, according to the paparazzi Jordi Martín, the couple has thought to have a son.

Jordi Martín, who has closely followed the separation, revealed these signs that reveal the new plans Gerard Piquéin which he makes sure he seeks to take a very important step in his relationship with Clara Chia Marti.However, this implies a very strong bomb that will fall from blow a Shakira. “It’s going to hurt, it’s going to affect him”Well, it was never expected that this would happen so soon after the separation.

It is well known that Gerard Piqué he is very much in love with Clara Chia Marti, which is why he could fulfill his dream of becoming a father for the third time; in this way it reveal that the Catalan look for to have other son now with his girlfriend. The culé defender has already expressed this wish to his closest circle and hopes that this will happen in 2023.

“He has told his closest entourage that he wants to have another child and this may happen in the year 2023. He is super in love with Clara. He says he wants stability with Clara and he looks happier than ever.”

It should be remembered that when Gerard Piqué was still with Shakirathe Spanish always made it clear to want to have a third son, but the Barranquilla always opposed the idea. That is why now that she has this courtship with Clara Chia Marti he has shared this desire to become a father for the third time; and thus give a new little brother to Milan and Sasha, even if this means giving a painful blow to the interpreter of ‘Monotonia’ herself.

Now that you have this relationship with Clara Chia Marti, Gerard Piqué He has made it clear that with her he feels a lot of stability, which he reflects with the decision to buy this mansion for more than four million, a property that is known to be located near the house of Shakira. I don’t know what the culé’s decision was to buy it in this area, if it was to bother the Colombian or to be close to her children.