Fidel Kuri is free; he has already left the Almoloya prison Mediotiempo

After more than a year in prison, finally Fidel Kuri is free and this Friday around dawn he left the Prison of Santiago de Almoloya de Juárez after fulfilling the conditions to leave the preventive prison.

through the account of Veracruz Sports Club video was published Kuri Grajales leaving the Almoloya prison to follow the judicial process in freedom.

Own Loyalty announced on September 23 that the Federal Justice granted him an amparo and protection against preventive prison and in a hearing on the 24th, the Control Judge revoked it, which according to the businessman was imposed illegally.

“Instead, he has opted for the placement of an electronic locator and an economic guaranteeso once these conditions are met, I will continue my process in freedom, “he posted on Twitter.

The bail they put on the former owner of Tiburones Rojos was 20 million pesossame that their lawyers were processing to pay it and that Kuri will leave the prisonsomething that already happened this October 15.

Businessman was arrested on September 20, 2021 in Mexico City for alleged fraud before Arrendadora Internacional Azteca SA de CV for an amount of 139.2 million pesos.

the company of kuri call Sports Promoter of the Orizaba Valley received the figure of 139 million pesos to pay the fine for the descent of Veracruzwhich allegedly did not pay and therefore faces the process against him for alleged fraud.