Fernando Hierro will be the new sports director of ChivasMediotiempo

John Manuel Figueroa

Guadalajara Jalisco / 14.10.2022 22:52:13





In Chivas They will return to the European project, as Fernando Hierro reached an agreement to be the new Atletico sports director. The Spanish has everything agreedonly to sign and to be announced, this will be in the next few hours.

A) Yes, Iron It will be the third stage of a European in Chivasbecause before it was Xavier Azcargorta as DT and Johan Cruyff as part of your sports project.

Iron is expected already the next week in Guadalajara to start working, because you will have in the DT his first decision.

The Iberian won the race against Álvaro Dávila, louis michael savior, Duilio Davino and to Guillermo Cantu.

In the talks he has collaborated Marcelo Michel Leanofriend of Amaury Vergara and who was previously director of Basic Forces and DT of the team.

has been in the sights of Chivas from the past and already has experience in managerial positions, since he was in the Spanish selection from 2007 to 2011 and in 2018; he was too Malaga sporting director in 2011.

As a player he started in 1987 with Valladolid, but his Golden season was from 1989 to 2003 with the real Madridwith whom he won the Champions League in 1998, 2000 and 2002.

He was part of the coaching staff of Carlo Ancelotti in Madrid in 2014, directed the Real Oviedo and headed to the Spanish selection in Russia 2018 before the departure of Julen Lopetegui.