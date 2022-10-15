Eduardo Capetillo’s love but he was afraid of Niurka and disappeared from the world

Eduardo Capetillo and Niurka

October 14, 2022 10:33 p.m.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

When you think of Eduardo Capetillo at this moment in the entertainment world, you immediately associate it with the name of your partner, Biby Gaytán. Without a doubt, they are a perfect example of a professional relationship that moved into a personal and loving relationship and many envy their connection.

Surely the ones who most are their ex-partners since in addition to their physical charms, they have proven to have overwhelming success in their professions and in most of their personal decisions. In fact, there is a star whose life was never the same after being with Capetillo.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More news from Capetillo:

EDUARDO CAPETILLO DID THE WORST THING TO HIS LOVER AND GAVE HIM THE HARDEST LESSON

HE MANIPULATED EDUARDO CAPETILLO IN THE WORST WAY AND NOW HE WOULD STAY ON THE STREET

This actress caused a love triangle, which did not come out well and from there she disappeared from the public eye.

Cecilia Tijerina was the love that disappeared from Capetillo

Capetillo and Tijerina years ago

His love occurred with Capetillo in the telenovela ‘Martín Garatuza’, released in 1986, where his characters fell madly in love. From there, Tijerina’s career seemed destined for great things with her other hit ‘Muchachitas’.

However, his last appearance on networks and in public was in 2018, after causing a “love triangle” with Bobby Larios and Niurka. The latter ended up reacting badly and although they tried to fix it, Cecilia did not appear again.