Chess player Leinier Domínguez MADE HISTORY in the United States – SwingComplete

By Alex Fernandez Fernandez

A Leinier Dominguez he likes things fast and clear in chess. Even more so when he arrives at a disadvantage in the general standings. He had him ranked at the Saint Louis Chess Club, in sixth place after half a dozen ties.

So the Cuban from Güines, and nationalized by the United States with 2747 ELO points, saw the opportunity to make headlines. He then starred in one of the fastest games in memory between Grand Masters on North American soil, ending with victory at his record.

Leinier took advantage of the fact that Elshan Moradiabadi (ELO of 2534) was one of the weakest chess players registered in the tournament, and he shook him in a lightning way, in just 10 moves.

Refer to the official publication of the tournament that the Cuban played it for the opening of Pawn King, while the Iranian nationalized American, directed the Petrov Defense.

“An opening you don’t usually play.” In addition, “he overlooked a tactical trap,” the note refers, when describing the trance of the 39-year-old Cuban.

Domínguez, who has shone defending the boards even from the United States national team in the most recent World Olympiad, held in Chennai, is ranked 12th in the world ranking.

In Saint Louis in particular, this contest sees him trailing leader Fabiano Caruana (2783 ELO). At 1.5 points difference.

Three years ago he came in second place in the contest traditionally hosted by the state of Missouri, and which saw Hikaro Nakamura crowned in that 2019 edition.

Among the most notable results of this event in its current edition for Leinier, stand out the tables with the pre-competition favorite, Wesley So (2774).

Since 2018, Domínguez, champion of Cuba in 2002, 2003, 2006, 2012 and 2016, has been based in the United States. In that country, specialized critics consider him among the four most important chess players today.