Barcelona will wear the Drake logo on its shirt during El Clasico against Real Madrid

Barcelona will have an important change in the uniform that it will use this Sunday in The classic against Real Madridas the Spotify brand will disappear from the front of the jersey for this match, to give way to a new logo which will be in honor of the Canadian rap singer, Drake.

The Drake logo appearance It is due to an agreement with Spotify to celebrate the fact that the Canadian managed to become the first artist to exceed 50 billion views. through the renowned streaming music platform.

“Putting the Drake logo on the front of the shirt, the Barca and Spotify want to celebrate the milestone achieved by the singer, by being the first artist to get 50,000 million views of his songs on the platform.reads the statement sent by the Blaugrana team and Spotify.

Drake is expected to be the first of several artists who will collaborate in this alliance between Spotify and Barcelona as part of the millionaire agreement that the Swedish company has with the Blaugrana team for the next four years in exchange for 280 million euros.

The logo that will appear on the Blaugrana shirt next Sunday corresponds to an owl, which is the main image of the Canadian singer’s brandwho on previous occasions has expressed his sympathy with Barcelona.

Drake joins other artists to appear on soccer jerseys

The Canadian will not be the first to be part of a kit for a professional soccer team, as Previously the likes of Bob Marley, the Rolling Stones, Iron Maiden, and even Joy Division have announced major collaborations with major clubs.

In the case of Iron Maiden, the faithful English fans of West Ham announced collaboration with the ‘Hammers’.

While Bob Marley appeared on the iconic shirt that Ajax wore the previous campaign in honor of the iconic reggae singer.

Finally, it is worth remembering the collaborations that PSG and Manchester United had with the Rolling Stones and with Joy Division, respectively.