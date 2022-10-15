América de Cali: Tulio Gómez rules out Andrés ‘Rifle’ Andrade as reinforcement, other options | Colombian Soccer | Betplay League

The largest shareholder of América de Cali, Tulio Gómez, is in the market. Not his particular business, clearly, but the transfer market that is about to open and in which the red will go out to buy, because in the last window he had a sanction that prevented him from reinforcing himself.

For Gómez, the current tournament is still very much in doubt: “If America does not enter the eight it will be a failure for the players, the coaching staff, the managers. The big teams are forced to qualify to have a good financial balance, “he said. in the first instance,” he said on Caracol Radio’s Vbar.

“We will sit down to evaluate what the faults are, we will see what works and what does not. Everything will be analyzed. We are all guilty of the good and the bad, ”she warned.

And in that area of ​​what is useful, he affirmed that there are two players who will surely leave and leave a great void: the Venezuelan Joel Graterol and Carlos Sierra want to continue their career in soccer abroad.

Who will arrive? Although he did not guarantee it one hundred percent, he said that he has a “good relationship” with Michael Rangel and once the tournament is over “we will look”, opening a clear door in the face of the team’s scoring inefficiency this semester.

The one who did close the door was Andrés ‘Rifre’ Andrade, who he said is not in the folder and will not go for him in the next window.

Everything will depend on whether there is a classification or not, which seems difficult but not impossible, since America is in 11th place, with 24 units and 3 games to play. It’s been five consecutive dates without winning, which puts pressure on Alexandre Guimaraes.