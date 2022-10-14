Which countries have the most nuclear weapons? How many does Russia have? facts and numbers

Nuclear “Armageddon” Closer Than Ever? 2:28

(CNN) — There are currently 13,400 nuclear weapons in the world, according to the UN. And while achieving global nuclear disarmament has been one of the United Nations’ oldest goals, dating back to 1946, there is still today “frustration at the slow pace of nuclear disarmament.”

North Korea, the last country to have developed these weapons, passed a new law in 2022 declaring itself a nuclear weapons state, a measure that leader Kim Jong Un says is “irreversible.”

Kim vowed that the country will “never give up” its nuclear weapons, adding that there could be no negotiations on denuclearization, North Korean state media reported.

It has not been the only relevant fact regarding nuclear weapons in recent times.

In February 2022, shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his country’s deterrent forces, which include nuclear weapons, to go on full alert.

And in October 2021, in a drastic change from the Trump administration, the government of US President Joe Biden revealed the figures of his country’s nuclear arsenal. The United States has 3,750 nuclear warheads in its arsenal and 2,000 are awaiting dismantling, according to a State Department statement. What other countries have nuclear weapons and how many?

This is a look at nuclear arsenals in the world.

These are the countries with nuclear weapons

Data on nuclear stocks varies from one source to another. The following information comes from the Nuclear Threat Initiative and accounts for the countries with the most confirmed nuclear weapons other than the United States.

China — 290 warheads, approximately 90 nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

France — Approximately 290 nuclear warheads.

India — Between 130 and 140 nuclear warheads.

Pakistan — 90-110 nuclear warheads.

Russia — 1,444 warheads deployed on 527 ICBMs, submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), and heavy bomber warheads. If warheads not deployed, in storage or awaiting decommissioning are also counted, the total stockpile would come to 6,370 weapons.

The United Kingdom — Approximately 225 strategic warheads.

Countries with unconfirmed nuclear weapons

Israel — It is suspected that it has enough plutonium for between 100 and 200 nuclear weapons.

North Korea — It has conducted at least six nuclear tests since 2006. In 2017, it claimed to have successfully conducted its first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, and each year it would have enough plutonium and enriched uranium to make 12 warheads.

And in September 2022, North Korea passed a new law declaring itself a nuclear weapons state.

The case of Iran, a country suspected of developing nuclear weapons

World powers, including the United States, want to curb Iran’s nuclear program to prevent it from developing a nuclear bomb. For more details on Iran’s program, visit Iran’s Nuclear Capabilities Basic Facts.

After 20 months of talks, on July 14, 2015, negotiators finalized a landmark nuclear deal between Iran, the United States and five other countries. The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) states that “Iran reaffirms that under no circumstances will it seek, develop or acquire nuclear weapons.” The agreement, which has a term of 15 years, requires Iran to reduce its centrifuges by two-thirds. It also prohibits enrichment at key facilities. In exchange, the country would get relief from economic sanctions and permission to continue its nuclear program for peaceful purposes.

On May 8, 2018, then-President Donald Trump announced that the United States was officially withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal.

Countries that have the capability to make nuclear weapons, but claim to have no nuclear ambitions

Japan — On November 30, 2006, Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Aso stated that Japan had the knowledge and capability to produce nuclear weapons, but had no plans to do so.

Countries that have abandoned nuclear weapons or weapons programs in recent years

Belarus — It still has a civilian nuclear research program.

Kazakhstan — Although it inherited nuclear warheads after the collapse of the Soviet Union, Kazakhstan transferred the inventory to Russia.

Ukraine — After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Ukraine had the third largest stockpile of nuclear weapons. The weapons were returned to Russia.

South Africa — After developing nuclear weapons in the 1970s, the country halted its program and became a non-nuclear weapons state in 1991.