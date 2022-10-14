Warriors cut the Dominican Republic player who was going to play with Curry in the NBA

Through a press release, the Golden State Warriors announced that they cut the player from the Dominican Republic who was going to play with Stephen Curry in the 2022-23 NBA.

When everything seemed to indicate that he would play with Stephen Curry in the NBA During the 2022-23 season, an unexpected decision by the team prevented a player with ancestry from Dominican Republic. Five days before a possible debut with the Golden State Warriors in the best basketball in the world, he was released.

After the great performance that he had Al Horford in the 2022 NBA Finals by averaging 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, the Dominican Republic received another great news when the Warriors announced on July 5, 2022 the arrival of a Dominican escort, 22 years old, under the two-way contract modality.

The Golden State Warriors will debut in the 2022-23 NBA on Tuesday, October 18 at 10:00 p.m. ET against Los Angeles Lakers and when everything pointed to Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lester Quinones they would be the two players who would occupy a place in the roster with a two-way link, they could play 50 of the 82 games of the season with the first team and the rest they would play in the G-League, the Dubs changed their minds.

Quinones, of Dominican descent, impressed the Warriors with a 19-point, 5-rebound game against the Lakers in the 2022 Summer League. He then signed a two-way deal with Golden State, but performance in training and preseason averaged five points in two games, it was not enough for Lester to be that player from the Dominican Republic who would play with Stephen Curry in the NBA.

Official: Warriors cut the Dominican player who was going to play with Curry in the NBA

“The 2022 NBA champion Golden State Warriors have waived double shooting guards via Lester Quiñones and Quinndary Weatherspoon”, published the official press account of the Dubs. In this way, the team led by Stephen Curry will have three free places on the final roster for the 2022-23 season: a fixed link and two double-track contracts. Pat Spencer, Anthony Lamb, Ty Jerome and Jerome Robinson are the strongest candidates to be the latest reinforcements, as they train with the team under contract for practice camp.